Oxford’s women triumph in historic 80th boat race

An historic sporting challenge

The stakes were high for Oxford going into this year’s annual boat race against Cambridge, who have proved dominant over much of the past decade.

A truly memorable and spirited contest on the river today. I could not be prouder of all our crews and coaches.

The University of Oxford’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Irene Tracey CBE FRS FMedSci

An event harking back to 1829, this year marked the 171st men’s boat race, and the 80th women’s race. Since 2015, both races have been held on the same day and the same Championship Course. The 4.25-mile stretch of the river Thames is more than three times the distance of a standard Olympic rowing course, running through west London between Putney and Mortlake.

Oxford dominate the 80th women’s boat race

Olympic bronze medallist Heidi Long led the Oxford women’s crew as stroke, joined by fellow veteran rowers Annie Anezakis and Sarah Marshall who have rowed as Oxford blues three times previously. For the first time since 2004 the race featured a sibling rivalry, with Oxford rower Lilli Freischem going head-to-head against her sister Mia representing Cambridge.

Cambridge’s women won the coin toss and, in a departure from their previous year’s strategy, chose Surrey station, seeking the strategic advantage it would confer of being on the inside bend at Hammersmith Bridge.

But Oxford’s seasoned cox, Louis Corrigan, together with stroke Heidi Long, knew exactly how to respond. Seizing the opportunity of the calmest waters at the start of the course, they erupted from Middlesex station at great pace, stealing an early lead from Cambridge, and swiftly putting their rivals on the backfoot.

Both teams battled to take advantage of the fast-flowing central tidal waters, but three minutes into the race, Oxford were clear of the Cambridge boat, clocking 36 strokes per minute, with Long keeping up the ambitious pace for her crew.

Going into the first mile point, Cambridge trailed Oxford by 4.5 seconds. They raised their stroke rate to 38 per minute going under Hammersmith Bridge, determined to regain a leadership position going into the Hammersmith bend, but Oxford pulled clear and held the most efficient line.

Coming out of Surrey bend, strong winds clashed with the incoming tide, creating white-capped waves. Going into the eleventh minute, Cambridge’s cox set a bold route for his crew, using his local knowledge of the Thames to seek a more wind-sheltered route, sacrificing the faster-flowing tidal current in pursuit of flatter surface water. But Oxford responded defiantly, with cox Corrigan steering in front of the Cambridge boat and taking control of the inner path.

Oxford held the advantage approaching the three-quarter mark at Barnes Bridge. The rowers’ faces showed the tenacity required to keep Cambridge at bay. Turning into the final stretch, both crews faced a long slog against strong headwinds.

Having reduced Oxford’s lead to eight seconds, Cambridge launched another attack, crossing the river once again to take a tight inside line. But Oxford held their nerve, and sustained their unrelenting pace. Pulling three boat lengths clear of Cambridge they secured a decisive victory, ending a nine-year dry spell and reclaiming the trophy.

Cambridge claim victory in the men’s race

Cambridge were regarded as the favourites going into this year’s men’s race, having recently beaten the British and Dutch national eights in development team fixtures.

Oxford's men chase Cambridge in the 2026 Boat Race. Image credit: The Boat Race

Winning the coin toss, Cambridge’s men similarly chose to start from Surrey station, forcing Oxford once again onto the less-favoured Middlesex launch.

With expectations high, Cambridge fired out of the blocks at 47 strokes per minute. But Oxford’s men responded in kind, defying expectations and keeping pace with their rivals.

The umpire called on both crews to hold their lines and avoid oar clashes as both crews chased the fast water. Oxford’s men held on tightly, trailing by just two seconds at the five-minute mark, and still in close pursuit of their rivals crossing the half-way point.

Going into the eleventh minute, the Cambridge crew successfully manoeuvred ahead of Oxford, consolidating their lead and going on to claim victory. Oxford’s crew kept Cambridge under pressure throughout, finishing less than four boat lengths behind. This marks the seventh win for Cambridge’s men out of the past eight Boat Races.

A globally-watched tradition

With an estimated 200,000 spectators watching from the banks of the river Thames, and millions of people viewing broadcasts around the world, the Oxford and Cambridge Boat Race is one of the most renowned and historic amateur sporting events.

The University of Oxford’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Irene Tracey CBE FRS FMedSci, said, ‘A truly memorable and spirited contest on the river today. I could not be prouder of all our crews and coaches. It’s been a long time coming but how thrilling to see Oxford’s women securing an historic victory today - huge congratulations to one and all. The physical and mental grit on display today was so inspiring alongside the technical skill they showed in the face of ever-challenging river conditions. Thanks to all the supporters, and my warmest congratulations go also to the winning Cambridge crews and coaches.’

The records now stand as 89-81 in the favour of Cambridge Men and 49-31 in the favour of Cambridge Women.

Find out more about The Boat Race 2026.

See also: Men’s Boat Race results and Women’s Boat Race results.