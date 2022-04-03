Oxford men's crew claim victory in 2022 Boat Race after Cambridge women’s win

The 167th men's race saw Oxford’s men’s boat win for the first time since 2017, following Cambridge’s victory last year on the River Great Ouse.

The closely fought men’s race saw Oxford inch ahead of the Cambridge boat early on, breaking clear as they passed under Hammersmith Bridge and widening their lead to several lengths as they crossed the finish line in 16 minutes and 47 seconds.

Earlier in the afternoon, Cambridge won the women's Boat Race for the fifth successive year.

The Cambridge women’s crew gained an early lead over the Oxford boat, which they kept until the end, finishing three lengths ahead. The Cambridge crew set a new record time of 18 minutes 22 seconds, while Oxford crossed the finish line just under seven seconds behind.