Cambridge claim victory in the 2024 Boat Race

The Boat Race- one of the world’s oldest and most famous amateur sporting events- is an annual event between crews from the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge. This year, in the 169th Men’s Boat Race, Cambridge made a rapid start that allowed them to open up a lead of more than 10 seconds. Although they slowed towards the end- with rower Matt Edge clearly struggling- the team ultimately held on for a comfortable victory. Cambridge were also victorious in the men's reserve crew race.

In the 77th Women’s Boat Race, Oxford made a flying start but were overtaken after about 10 minutes and could not recover. However, the Oxford team, called Osiris, triumphed in the women's reserve crew race.

The University of Oxford’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Irene Tracey CBE FRS FMedSci, said: 'I’m so proud of all our Oxford crews for their determination, grit and performance today. Not the results we wanted but congratulations do go to Osiris who were victorious, and of course to Cambridge on their impressive wins. Thanks go to the coaches and support teams as well as the supporters who turned up in droves - next year!'

The Boat Race took place on The Championship Course on the River Thames in South West London. The approximately 4.25 mile course, first used in 1845, stretches from Putney to Mortlake. The average time taken to complete the course is 20 minutes, but the Cambridge men's crew holds the record for the fastest time of 16 minutes and 19 seconds, achieved in 1998.

The Boat race is held in March or early April, after the captain of the previous year's losing team issues a formal challenge. The Men’s Boat Race was first raced in 1829 and the Women’s Boat Race first took place in 1927. Typically, the event attracts over 250,00 spectators, with many millions more watching on television.

After this year’s results, Cambridge now have 48-30 and 87-81 leads in the women’s and men’s races respectively.

Previous Men’s Boat Race and Women’s Boat Race results can be found on the Boat Race website.