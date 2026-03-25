This makes it the UK university with the most courses ranked top in the world; the University was also ranked first in the world overall in the arts and humanities subject area, and came in the top three in four of the five broad subject areas ranked.

Oxford's Vice-Chancellor, Professor Irene Tracey CBE, FRS, FMedSci said: ‘Oxford’s strength is based on the breadth and depth of our scholarship, and these latest QS subject rankings are a powerful affirmation of that enduring commitment to support all disciplines. To see four of our subjects – Anatomy and Physiology, Anthropology, Geography, and Modern Languages – ranked first in the world is a remarkable achievement, and one that reflects the dedication of our academic community.

‘That we are the UK university with the most subjects ranked top globally speaks not only to excellence, but to the collaborative, curiosity-driven culture that underpins our fundamental and translational work.

‘I am particularly delighted that Oxford has also been recognised as number one in the world for Arts and Humanities overall. At a moment when we are launching our new centre for the Humanities alongside an ambitious Arts and Cultural Programme, this is both a timely endorsement and a reminder of the vital role that the humanities play in helping us understand ourselves, our societies, and our shared future. As a university, we honour our intellectual heritage while continually renewing it – ensuring that our teaching and research serve the world with insight, creativity, and purpose.’

Professor Dan Grimley, Head of the Humanities Division at the University of Oxford, said: ‘I am delighted that the strength of the teaching and research across our humanities subjects has been recognised by the latest QS World University Rankings. The achievement of colleagues in our Faculty of Medieval and Modern Languages to demonstrate excellence against a challenging backdrop of the decline of language teaching in schools is particularly impressive.

‘Outstanding research and expertise from the humanities is critical to tackling the major challenges of the 21st century. We also hear from our graduates and their employers that the skills they learned studying the humanities give them an advantage in navigating professional careers which are being impacted by AI in new and uncertain ways.’

Oxford's School of Geography and the Environment (SoGE) ranked number one for the 16th consecutive year out of 251 institutions featured. Professor Giles Wiggs, Head of the School of Geography and the Environment, said: ‘Topping the QS World Rankings for Geography for an incredible 16th successive year is a remarkable achievement by everybody at the School of Geography and the Environment. Yet again, the ranking reflects the talent and dedication of our community of academic, research and professional services staff and is testament to the enduring global reach and reputation of our collaborative and multi-disciplinary science and teaching. I am extremely proud to be a part of that community.’

The Department of Physiology, Anatomy and Genetics is placed number one for seven consecutive years, top of over 200 universities included in this year’s rankings. Head of Department Professor David Paterson said: ‘This is a terrific achievement for my colleagues and all members of the department who have made this possible. As I finish my 10-year term as Head of Department at the end of the academic year it is pleasing to see we have made this top spot for 9 out of the last 10 years. I am very proud to have been a part of this journey.’

The School of Anthropology returns to the number one spot for the 4th time in 5 years; this year 202 other institutions were compared. Head of the School of Anthropology and Museum Ethnography Professor Clare Harris said: ‘I am delighted that the School of Anthropology and Museum Ethnography has returned to the top spot in the QS World University rankings for Anthropology this year. This success is testimony to the excellent work of our academics, researchers, professional services staff, students and the entire school community. Congratulations to all!’

Modern Languages topped the subject ranking for the first time since 2022 this year, having been ranked second each of the last three years. 352 other universities were ranked in the subject. Head of the Faculty of Medieval and Modern Languages Professor Philip Rothwell said: ‘Modern Languages is delighted to achieve first place in this year's QS World Rankings, and to be an integral part of the Humanities Division that also ranks first. Our placement reflects our strong research culture, global engagement as a faculty, and the outstanding educational experience and employability of our students. It is also testament to the unwavering commitment of our faculty members and staff to a broad discipline that brings together multiple ways of seeing and being in the world, and of understanding our shared humanity in its rich diversity.’

The 2026 edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject features 55 individual subjects across five broad subject areas. This 2026 rankings provide comparative analysis on the performance of more than 1700 universities from across the globe.

Earlier this year, the University of Oxford ranked first in the world in the Times Higher Education (THE) Subject Rankings for Medicine and Computer Science. Oxford leads in Medicine for the 15th consecutive year and in Computer Science for the eighth.