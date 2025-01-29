Oxford comes first in Medicine and Computer Science rankings

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings are widely regarded as one of the most authoritative indicators of academic excellence, drawing from a rigorous set of criteria, including research influence, teaching reputation, and international collaboration.

Professor Gavin Screaton, Head of Oxford’s Medical Sciences Division, expressed pride in the achievement: ‘We are truly honoured to receive this recognition once again,’ he said. ‘It is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of our staff and students. Our focus has always been on creating an environment that encourages innovative research and collaborative learning, with the ultimate aim of improving health worldwide. This recognition is not only a reflection of our past achievements, but a motivation for continued progress in the years to come.’

The Medical and Health table evaluates universities across medicine, dentistry, nursing and other healthcare disciplines. This year’s ranking includes 1,150 institutions from 102 countries and territories, which have been assessed based on 18 rigorous performance indicators.

Professor Leslie Ann Goldberg, Head of the Department of Computer Science, remarked: ‘I am delighted that we have been ranked 1st for the 7th time in a row. I feel very lucky to be part of this department – with our amazing students, faculty, and staff. It is lovely to also have this external recognition. Thanks to our students for playing such a key role in the success of our department.’

For Computer Science, The Times Higher Education’s comprehensive assessment ranks 1,122 institutions from 83 countries and territories. The table is based on 18 rigorous performance indicators, which have been calibrated to assess university performance in computing and digital technologies.

The University of Oxford’s position at the top of the world THE rankings further underscore its role as a global leader in medical science and computer science, helping to shape the future of these two disciplines.