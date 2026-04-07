This substantial investment will enable the Institute to continue its world-leading research into the fundamental causes of inflammatory and musculoskeletal diseases, while accelerating the development of new and improved therapies.

The funding will underpin KIR's distinctive discovery-to-translation pipeline, an approach that integrates fundamental scientific discovery with clinical application. This unique model enables researchers to translate insights from basic biology into innovative treatments for conditions including arthritis, fibrosis and inflammatory bowel disease.

Over the next five years, the funding will support KIR's core research programmes, early-career researchers and students, as well as its research culture initiatives, industry partnerships, and academic events.

The Kennedy Trust for Rheumatology Research is a charitable organisation dedicated to advancing basic and translational research into musculoskeletal and related inflammatory diseases. Since 2011, it has provided more than £100 million in continuous core funding to the KIR, enabling sustained scientific progress and long-term innovation.

Professor Dame Fiona Powrie, Director of the Kennedy Institute of Rheumatology, said: 'We are immensely grateful to the Kennedy Trust for their continued flexible support. This investment enables us to pursue ambitious, curiosity-driven science while maintaining a clear focus on patient impact. It strengthens our ability to attract exceptional talent, harness cutting-edge technologies, and foster a collaborative research culture. The successes of the KIR over recent years, and indeed decades, could not have been achieved without our strategic partnership with the KTRR.'

The long-term ambition of the KTRR is to drive meaningful progress towards cures and preventative treatments for these conditions. In addition to its support for the KIR, the Trust funds leading researchers across the UK, including in Manchester, Birmingham, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Professor Michael Patton, Chair of the Board of Trustees at the KTRR, emphasised the importance of the relationship, saying that: 'It is over a decade since the Institute moved from London to Oxford and the Kennedy Trustees are proud to support the world-class science and dedicated teams that have thrived in this new environment. The Trust's latest award comes at an important stage in the Institute's journey, as it builds on excellence in discovery research and sets the next phase in the translation of its research for the benefit of those suffering from rheumatic and related disorders.'

Professor Gavin Screaton, Head of the Medical Sciences Division at the University of Oxford, added: 'This continued commitment from the Kennedy Trust is a powerful endorsement of the Kennedy Institute's outstanding scientific leadership and ambition. At a time when inflammatory and musculoskeletal diseases affect millions worldwide, this partnership ensures that Oxford remains at the forefront of translating fundamental discoveries into the next generation of therapies.'

The Kennedy Institute of Rheumatology and the University of Oxford are deeply grateful to the Kennedy Trust for Rheumatology Research for its continued and transformative support.