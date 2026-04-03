A newly-discovered fossil from the Jiangchuan Biota. Credit: Gaorong Li.

Lead author Dr Gaorong Li (Yunnan University at the time of the study, now Museum of Natural History, Oxford University), said: ‘Our discovery closes a major gap in the earliest phases of animal diversification. For the first time, we demonstrate that many complex animals, normally only found in the Cambrian, were present in the Ediacaran period, meaning that they evolved much earlier than previously demonstrated by fossil evidence.’

The discovery comes from the Jiangchuan Biota in Yunnan Province, southwest China, where more than 700 fossil specimens were recovered, aged between 554 and 539 million years old. The fossil site revealed a diverse community of Ediacaran organisms - both new, undescribed animal forms and groups known from the Cambrian period. Most strikingly, the international team identified fossils thought to be the oldest known relatives of deuterostomes – the broader group that today includes vertebrates such as humans and fish. The new fossils push the fossil record of deuterostomes back into the Ediacaran Period for the first time.

Among these fossil specimens were ancestors of modern starfish and their closest relatives, the acorn worms (the Ambulacraria*). These fossils have a U-shaped body and were attached to the seafloor with a stalk, with a pair of tentacles on their head used to catch food.

Co-author Dr Frankie Dunn (Museum of Natural History, Oxford University) said: ‘The presence of these ambulacrarians in the Ediacaran period is really exciting. We have already found fossils which are distant relatives of starfish and sea cucumbers and are looking for more. The discovery of ambulacrarian fossils in the Jiangchuan biota also means that the chordates – animals with a backbone – must also have existed at this time.’

For the first time, we demonstrate that many complex animals, normally only found in the Cambrian, were present in the Ediacaran period, meaning that they evolved much earlier than previously demonstrated by fossil evidence. Lead author Dr Gaorong Li (Museum of Natural History, Oxford University)

Other ancestral groups among the fossils included worm-like bilaterian animals (having bilateral symmetry), some with complex feeding adaptations, alongside rare fossils interpreted as early comb jellies.

Many specimens showed novel combinations of anatomical features (such as tentacles, stalks, attachment discs, and feeding structures that can be turned inside out) that do not match any known Ediacaran or Cambrian species. ‘For instance, one specimen looks a lot like the sand worm from Dune!’ Dr Dunn added.

Co-author Associate Professor Luke Parry (Department of Earth Sciences, Oxford University) said: ‘This discovery is extremely exciting because it reveals a transitional community: the weird world of the Ediacaran giving way to the Cambrian, the following time period where the animals are much easier to place in groups that are alive today. When we first saw these specimens, it was clear that this was something totally unique and unexpected.’

The new findings help to resolve a long-standing puzzle in evolutionary biology. While molecular studies and trace fossils suggested that animal lineages diversified well before the Cambrian explosion, up to now fossils of many of these groups of complex animals have been missing from the Ediacaran period.

Left: Haootia-like fossil (an early cnidarian – the phylum that includes jellyfish, sea anemones and corals) from the Jiangchuan Biota (scale bar: 2 mm) and artist’s reconstruction. Right: A deuterostome cambroernid fossil from the Jiangchuan Biota (scale bar: 2mm) and artist’s reconstruction. Credits: Gaorong Li (fossil photographs) and Xiaodong Wang (artistic reconstruction).

Unlike most Ediacaran fossil sites, which preserve organisms mainly as impressions on sandstone surfaces, the Jiangchuan Biota fossils are preserved as carbonaceous films, a mode of preservation more typical of famous Cambrian sites such as the Burgess Shale in Canada. This exceptional preservation reveals anatomical details such as feeding structures, guts and locomotory organs.

Co-author Associate Professor Ross Anderson (Museum of Natural History, Oxford University) said: ‘Our results indicate that the apparent absence of these complex animal groups from other Ediacaran sites may reflect differences in preservation rather than true biological absence. Carbonaceous compressions like those at Jiangchuan are rare in rocks of this age, meaning that similar communities may simply not have been preserved elsewhere.’

A deuterostome cambroernid fossil from the Jiangchuan Biota. Credit: Gaorong Li.

Associate Professor Fan said: ‘After years of fieldwork, we finally found several sites with the right conditions where animal fossils are preserved together with the abundant algae.’

Professor Feng Tang from the Chinese Academy of Geological Science, Beijing, whose previous work on the site inspired the team’s decade-long fieldwork effort, said: ‘The new fossils provide the most compelling evidence for the presence of diverse bilaterian animals at the end of the Ediacaran, evidence people have searched for across decades.’

* Ambulacraria, from the latin ambulacrum, meaning ‘a walk planted with trees.’

The study ‘The dawn of the Phanerozoic: a transitional fauna from the late Ediacaran of Southwest China’ has been published in Science.

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