To find out what vaccinations you should have (including MenACWY, MMR 1 and 2, HPV and COVID-19) visit the Important vaccinations page of the Oxford Students website.

You can contact your GP surgery to arrange vaccinations, if necessary. Immunisations should be readily available outside the UK for international students.

Once you have arrived in Oxford you should register with your College Doctor or another local General Practitioner if you have not already done so, and ask them if you are unsure whether you are up to date with any recommended immunisations.