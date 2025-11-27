Tackling Oxfordshire’s biggest challenges: Local Policy Lab appoints first Chief Scientific Advisors
Oxfordshire’s Local Policy Lab has appointed its first Chief Scientific Advisors (CSAs) to provide research leadership as part of its work in reducing health inequalities in the county.
An alliance between the University of Oxford, Oxford Brookes University and Oxfordshire County Council, the Local Policy Lab promotes partnerships between academia, community, and government in order to inform policy and improve quality of life for Oxfordshire residents.
Professor James Robson, Dr Joanna Crocker and Associate Professor Jonathan Reid will each be responsible for leading and delivering an ambitious three-year research plan in one of three focus areas: delivering a skilled workforce and fair employment, ensuring a healthy standard of living for all, and enabling children and young people to thrive.
The Chief Scientific Advisors will work in close collaboration with policy-makers, practitioners and communities over the next three years to effect direct impact on the ground.
Dr Martin Reeves, Chief Executive, Oxfordshire County Council, said:
"We are hugely excited to welcome Joanna, James and Jonathan as our first Chief Scientific Advisors. Oxfordshire County Council is building a culture where research is everyone’s business and today’s CSA appointments reflect our ongoing commitment to using robust evidence and innovative thinking to make Oxfordshire a greener, fairer, and healthier county. The CSAs will further strengthen our Local Policy Lab partnership with University of Oxford and Oxford Brookes University, ensuring that our work is informed by the best available evidence to meet the needs and maximise the opportunities for people and communities across Oxfordshire."
Professor Alexander Betts, Pro-Vice Chancellor, External Engagement, Sport and Community, University of Oxford said:
“The University of Oxford recognises our responsibility to support healthy place-shaping to enable our Oxfordshire community to thrive. The new Local Policy Lab Chief Scientific Advisors will help better bridge research, policy and communities and we look forward to their collaborative approaches to addressing some of the most pressing challenges across Oxfordshire.”
The Local Policy Lab was founded in 2024 to bring together Oxford’s universities and councils to tackle Oxfordshire’s biggest challenges.
About the Local Policy Lab
The Local Policy Lab, an alliance between the University of Oxford, Oxford Brookes University and Oxfordshire County Council, aims to promote meaningful partnerships between academia, community, and local government, create opportunities for applied research and support evidence-based policymaking in Oxfordshire. The Local Policy Lab is focused on addressing the socio-economic underpinnings of health across Oxfordshire.
The Lab envisions a future where local policymaking and research develop hand in hand, mutually informing and reinforcing one another, enabling a successful whole-system approach to eliminating inequalities and improving the quality of life for Oxfordshire’s residents.
The Local Policy Lab is supported by the University of Oxford’s Economic and Social Research Council Impact Acceleration Account (ESRC IAA).