Oxford hosts inspiring science days for local primary schools

The event, held in collaboration with St John's, St Anne's, Lincoln, and Trinity colleges, offered students a vibrant opportunity to explore various scientific disciplines. Expert teams from Chemistry, Begbroke, Engineering Science, Computer Science, Physics, Earth Sciences, Biology, Materials, and Maths led dynamic workshops.

The curiosity and enthusiasm of children for science is a magical thing. The primary science days are a fantastic way to connect and engage with tomorrow’s scientists. Thanks to my colleagues who put so much effort into these events.

Highlights included Chemistry's 'Chemical Clocks' workshop, where pupils learned to investigate chemical reactions using hands-on experiments, and the engaging Computer Science session featuring spherical robots that students programmed and controlled. The Earth Sciences department introduced students to fascinating fossils and the intricacies of fossilisation, while the Biology team arranged for them to closely examine insects through microscopes.

Each day, students rotated through three workshops, participating in interactive learning experiences tailored to complement their science curriculum. After the workshops, the excitement culminated in an engaging lecture-demonstration at Trinity College, providing a grand finale before students departed.

Professor Alex Betts, Pro-Vice Chancellor for External Engagement, Sport, and Community at the University of Oxford, said: 'Our Twinning Programme exemplifies Oxford's dedication to meaningful local engagement, providing opportunities for young people to experience first-hand the transformative power of education and innovation. Events like these Science Days foster aspirations and help build vibrant, knowledgeable communities.'