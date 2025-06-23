Oxford hosts inspiring science days for local primary schools
Oxford University's Mathematical, Physical and Life Sciences (MPLS) Division have welcomed enthusiastic Year 5 students from local UK state primary schools for two days packed with exciting, hands-on scientific workshops.
The MPLS Primary Science Days are a key part of the Oxford College Twinning Project, one of the initiatives detailed in a report published earlier this year that sets out the University’s ambitious plans to support positive social, economic and environmental change in the city and county. This programme partners local state schools with Oxford colleges to enhance educational opportunities and foster community relationships.
The event, held in collaboration with St John's, St Anne's, Lincoln, and Trinity colleges, offered students a vibrant opportunity to explore various scientific disciplines. Expert teams from Chemistry, Begbroke, Engineering Science, Computer Science, Physics, Earth Sciences, Biology, Materials, and Maths led dynamic workshops.
Highlights included Chemistry's 'Chemical Clocks' workshop, where pupils learned to investigate chemical reactions using hands-on experiments, and the engaging Computer Science session featuring spherical robots that students programmed and controlled. The Earth Sciences department introduced students to fascinating fossils and the intricacies of fossilisation, while the Biology team arranged for them to closely examine insects through microscopes.
The curiosity and enthusiasm of children for science is a magical thing. The primary science days are a fantastic way to connect and engage with tomorrow’s scientists. Thanks to my colleagues who put so much effort into these events.
Professor Jim Naismith, Head of MPLS Division
Each day, students rotated through three workshops, participating in interactive learning experiences tailored to complement their science curriculum. After the workshops, the excitement culminated in an engaging lecture-demonstration at Trinity College, providing a grand finale before students departed.
Professor Alex Betts, Pro-Vice Chancellor for External Engagement, Sport, and Community at the University of Oxford, said: 'Our Twinning Programme exemplifies Oxford's dedication to meaningful local engagement, providing opportunities for young people to experience first-hand the transformative power of education and innovation. Events like these Science Days foster aspirations and help build vibrant, knowledgeable communities.'
One participating pupil remarked: 'I loved seeing the robots move exactly as I programmed them. It was amazing!' Another excitedly added: 'Looking at real fossils made science feel so real—I want to find my own fossils now!'
Isabelle Thacker, Apprentice Outreach Programmes Manager in Chemistry said, 'It's been wonderful working with colleagues from across MPLS and within Colleges to showcase the fantastic breadth of science within our Division, and the excitement and enjoyment from our young participants was palpable.'
With full bookings on both days, this successful event reflects Oxford University’s ongoing commitment to widening participation and fostering a lifelong passion for science among young learners.