A special event was held at the Oxford South East centre in Blackbird Leys on Thursday, 24 April, bringing together community leaders, school children and families, as well as representatives from the University of Oxford, IntoUniversity, and Christ Church, Oxford.

Oxford University's Vice-Chancellor, Professor Irene Tracey, met with IntoUniversity staff and students The Oxford South East centre officially launched in February 2014 to address educational disparities and provide lasting opportunities for young people in the region. Since the opening of the Oxford centre 10 years ago, IntoUniversity’s programme has supported more than 5,000 young people from the local area by offering access to new opportunities and continuous guidance with their education; 58% of IntoUniversity Oxford students have progressed to Higher Education, compared to 20% of students from the local area. Oxford University's partnership with IntoUniversity is a valuable part of the work we do to support young people from disadvantaged communities to improve their educational outcomes and successfully access higher education.

Professor Irene Tracey CBE FMedSci FRS,

Vice-Chancellor of Oxford University

IntoUniversity centres work with young people from the age of 7 until 18, providing holistic support throughout their educational journey. Through academic support, mentoring, and aspiration-raising workshops and visits, the programme aims to enhance students' academic achievements, broaden their awareness of future possibilities, and nurture essential life skills to help them make well-informed decisions about their futures.

The partnership has grown significantly, allowing the programme to reach a greater number of students than ever before. To date, the centre has delivered over 1,340 workshops and organised more than 193 trips to universities, including over 160 visits to the University of Oxford and close to 100 visits to Christ Church, Oxford, where students were able to explore College life and gain a deeper understanding of Higher Education, as well as take part in their very own ‘degree ceremonies’.

Hashem, who is now studying at Bath University, reflected on his IntoUniversity experience The centre supports six primary schools: Windale, Rose Hill, Orchard Meadow, St. Christopher’s, John Henry Newman Academy, and Church Cowley St. James and works with four local secondary schools: Cheney School, Greyfriars Catholic School, The Oxford Academy, and Wheatley Park.

Students from the age of seven receive after-school academic support, including homework, coursework assistance, and help with literacy and numeracy from trained tutors. One-to-one guidance is provided for GCSE, A-level, and degree-level subject choices, coursework, revision, exam techniques, UCAS forms, interview preparation, and gap year planning. Professor Irene Tracey CBE FMedSci FRS, Vice-Chancellor of Oxford University, said, 'I am delighted that the IntoUniversity centre in Blackbird Leys has reached this significant milestone. This anniversary marks 10 years of inspiring young people from the local area to think about their future and to support them in whatever direction they choose.'