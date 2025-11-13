The University of Oxford has celebrated the graduation of the first cohort of undergraduate Scholars to complete the Oxford Laidlaw Scholars Programme, delivered through the Oxford SDG Impact Lab in partnership with The Laidlaw Foundation.

Held at Pembroke College, Oxford the ceremony on November 11 brought together students, University leaders, community collaborators and guests from across the Laidlaw network. Scholars from colleges and departments across the University, including those from the Laidlaw Women in Business programme at Saïd Business School, gathered alongside Vice-Chancellor Professor Irene Tracey, Professor Alexander Betts, Professor Edward Brooks and representatives from the Laidlaw Foundation.

Professor Irene Tracey CBE, FRS, FMedSci, Vice-Chancellor of Oxford University, who addressed the cohort during the event, said: ‘The Oxford Laidlaw Scholars are a powerful example of how leadership, research and community engagement can come together to drive impact. This programme is helping Oxford deepen its roots locally while preparing students to take on global challenges with purpose and integrity.’

The Oxford Laidlaw Scholars Programme was launched in 2024 to support first-year undergraduates to develop leadership and research skills across an 18-month pathway. Designed around the themes of curiosity, character and impact, the programme includes both a local research project with Oxford-based schools or community organisations and a global Leadership-in-Action placement in partnership with the wider Laidlaw Scholars Network.

Broader commitment

Developed in collaboration with the Oxford Character Project, the programme blends rigorous academic development with values-led leadership training and practical engagement, helping students understand their role in shaping social and environmental change.

Professor Alexander Betts, Co-Director of the Oxford SDG Impact Lab and Pro-Vice-Chancellor for External Engagement, Sport, and Community at the University of Oxford, said: ‘The Programme takes leadership beyond the classroom; it’s about creating opportunities to practise it in collaboration with communities. We’ve seen Scholars show what’s possible when students are trusted to lead, to work in inter-disciplinary teams, and to build local and global partnerships that serve the common good.’

Professor Edward Brooks, Executive Director of the Oxford Character Project, added: ‘This programme is a catalyst for values-based leadership. It equips students not only with the skills to lead, but with the courage, care and integrity to lead well in service of others and the world.’

Following the remarks and certificate presentations, guests were invited to a reception to celebrate the Scholars’ achievements and the partnerships that powered their research and community engagement.

Looking ahead, the Oxford Laidlaw Scholars Programme forms part of the University’s broader commitment to connect academic talent with real-world impact locally and globally. From climate action to inclusive education, Oxford is strengthening ties with the communities around it, enabling students to lead with purpose in a complex and changing world.

Laidlaw Scholar, Michal Pietrzak, said: ‘This experience has truly changed me and the way I view the world. My favourite memories all come from the people I met along the way – from my fellow scholars and the SDG Impact Lab team, to the people I worked with in Japan during my Leadership in Action project.’