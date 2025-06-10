3D image of a rectangular quantum computing chip, against a circuit-board background. The chip says ‘NQIT ++’.
A rendering of the Oxford University team’s ion trap chip. Credit: Dr Jochen Wolf and Dr Tom Harty.
Published

Oxford physicists set new world record for qubit operation accuracy

Oxford physicists set new world record for qubit operation accuracy

Innovation Mathematical, Physical and Life Sciences Quantum Research Science

Physicists at the University of Oxford have set a new global benchmark for the accuracy of controlling a single quantum bit, achieving the lowest-ever error rate for a quantum logic operation—just 0.000015%, or one error in 6.7 million operations. This record-breaking result represents nearly an order of magnitude improvement over the previous benchmark, set by the same research group a decade ago. The findings, to be published this week in Physical Review Letters, are a major advance towards having robust and useful quantum computers.

As far as we are aware, this is the most accurate qubit operation ever recorded anywhere in the world. It is an important step toward building practical quantum computers that can tackle real-world problems.

Professor David Lucas, co-author, Department of Physics, University of Oxford.

To put the result in perspective: a person is more likely to be struck by lightning in a given year (1 in 1.2 million) than for one of Oxford’s quantum logic gates to make a mistake.

To perform useful calculations on a quantum computer, millions of operations will need to be run across many qubits. This means that if the error rate is too high, the final result of the calculation will be meaningless. Although error correction can be used to fix mistakes, this comes at the cost of requiring many more qubits. By reducing the error, the new method reduces the number of qubits required and consequently the cost and size of the quantum computer itself.

Co-lead author Molly Smith (Graduate Student, Department of Physics, University of Oxford), said: ‘By drastically reducing the chance of error, this work significantly reduces the infrastructure required for error correction, opening the way for future quantum computers to be smaller, faster, and more efficient. Precise control of qubits will also be useful for other quantum technologies such as clocks and quantum sensors.’

This unprecedented level of precision was achieved using a trapped calcium ion as the qubit (quantum bit). These are a natural choice to store quantum information due to their long lifetime and their robustness. Unlike the conventional approach, which uses lasers, the Oxford team controlled the quantum state of the calcium ions using electronic (microwave) signals.

Two men and a young woman work on the interior of a quantum computer experimental set up. This has many instruments, cables and wires. They wear dark safety glasses.The Oxford researchers with the experimental equipment, in the Clarendon Laboratory, Department of Physics, University of Oxford. From left to right: Dr Mario Gely, Molly Smith, Aaron Leu. Photo credit: Adam Martinez.

This method offers greater stability than laser control and also has other benefits for building a practical quantum computer. For instance, electronic control is much cheaper and more robust than lasers, and easier to integrate in ion trapping chips. Furthermore, the experiment was conducted at room temperature and without magnetic shielding, thus simplifying the technical requirements for a working quantum computer.

A rectangular quantum computing chip against a circuit board background.Photograph of the Oxford University team’s ion trap chip. Credit: Dr Jochen Wolf and Dr Tom Harty.
The previous best single-qubit error rate, also achieved by the Oxford team, in 2014, was 1 in 1 million. The group’s expertise led to the launch of the spinout company Oxford Ionics in 2019, which has become an established leader in high-performance trapped-ion qubit platforms.

Whilst this record-breaking result marks a major milestone, the research team caution that it is part of a larger challenge. Quantum computing requires both single- and two-qubit gates to function together. Currently, two-qubit gates still have significantly higher error rates—around 1 in 2000 in the best demonstrations to date—so reducing these will be crucial to building fully fault-tolerant quantum machines.

The experiments were carried out at the University of Oxford’s Department of Physics by Molly Smith, Aaron Leu, Dr Mario Gely and Professor David Lucas, together with a visiting researcher, Dr Koichiro Miyanishi, from the University of Osaka’s Centre for Quantum Information and Quantum Biology.

The Oxford scientists are part of the UK Quantum Computing and Simulation (QCS) Hub, which was a part of the ongoing UK National Quantum Technologies Programme.

The paper ‘Single-qubit gates with errors at the 10−7 level’ is scheduled to be published in Physical Review Letters.
