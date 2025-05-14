Professor Ian Walmsley

Oxford Quantum Institute , hosted by the Department of Physics , brings together researchers across departments and divisions to accelerate the development and application of quantum science and technology. Professor Walmsley’s role on the government’s advisory board further reinforces Oxford’s leadership in shaping the UK’s national and international quantum agenda.

Professor Walmsley, an internationally recognised expert in quantum photonics, was previously Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Research and Innovation at Oxford and led the UK’s first Quantum Technology Hub. He is currently Provost at Imperial College London and will continue to hold his professorship in Experimental Physics.

'Oxford’s strength in quantum lies not only in its depth of expertise, but in its commitment to working across disciplines address deep scientific questions and to solve real-world challenges,' said Professor Ian Walmsley. 'The Institute will help coordinate and amplify this effort – from foundational research to technologies with transformative potential. I am delighted to return to Oxford to lead this important initiative and to contribute to the national mission through the Strategic Advisory Board.'

The launch of the Oxford Quantum Institute comes as the UK enters a new phase in its national quantum strategy and the world marks the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology. The Institute will serve as a platform for collaboration across science disciplines and faculties, including emerging applications in the life sciences.

'Oxford is already a central player in the UK’s quantum landscape, but this next chapter takes us to a new level,' said Professor Jim Naismith, Head of the MPLS Division. 'Ian is a visionary leader who understands how to bring together people, disciplines, and institutions. His appointment is a huge asset not just for Oxford, but for the national and global quantum community.'

Oxford has led three national quantum computing hubs – NQIT, QCS, and the current QCI3 – and plays a leadership role in two others: the Integrated Quantum Networks Hub (IQN), led by Professor Jason Smith, and Quantum for Health, led by Professor Molly Stevens. In addition, Oxford researchers have contributed to several other hubs across the three phases of the UK’s National Quantum Technologies Programme, including those focused on quantum imaging, sensing, and communications. This depth and breadth of engagement demonstrates Oxford’s long-standing commitment to advancing quantum technologies across a wide spectrum of applications. A new interdisciplinary Masters in Quantum Technology launches this autumn, training the next generation of quantum leaders.

'This is a landmark moment for Oxford’s quantum ambitions,' said Professor Patrick Grant, Oxford’s Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Research. 'The University has made significant strategic investment in interdisciplinary quantum research and training. Ian’s dual role will ensure that Oxford not only delivers on its research potential but also contributes thought leadership to help shape the UK’s long-term strategy. It is an exciting time for quantum science and engineering, and we aim for Oxford to be at the heart of the next wave of advances.'

*The National Quantum Strategic Advisory Board (SAB) provides independent and expert technical advice to DSIT and its arm’s-length bodies on quantum technologies. Specifically, the SAB informs the strategic direction of the National Quantum Technologies Programme and the work of the DSIT Office for Quantum to enhance UK leadership in quantum technologies – including through the five Quantum Technology Missions.