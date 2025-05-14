Professor Ian Walmsley appointed to lead Oxford Quantum Institute and joins government’s Quantum Strategic Advisory Board
Professor Ian Walmsley appointed to lead Oxford Quantum Institute and joins government’s Quantum Strategic Advisory Board. Credit: Getty Images, adventtr
Published

Share This

HomeNewsProfessor Ian Walmsley appointed to lead Oxford Quantum Institute and joins government’s Quantum Strategic Advisory Board

Professor Ian Walmsley appointed to lead Oxford Quantum Institute and joins government’s Quantum Strategic Advisory Board

Mathematical, Physical and Life SciencesQuantumTechnologyUniversity

The University of Oxford is celebrating a major step in its quantum journey with the announcement that Professor Ian Walmsley CBE FRS has been appointed Director of the Oxford Quantum Institute (OQI) and has also been named a member of the National Quantum Strategic Advisory Board (SAB)*, which advises the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT).

Portrait of Professor Ian Walmsley wearing glasses, dressed in a dark suit and patterned tie, against a blurred background featuring partial text reading 'The Optical'Professor Ian Walmsley
This dual appointment signals Oxford’s intent to remain at the forefront of global quantum research and innovation, building on a decade of strategic investment in this critical area. The Oxford Quantum Institute, hosted by the Department of Physics, brings together researchers across departments and divisions to accelerate the development and application of quantum science and technology. Professor Walmsley’s role on the government’s advisory board further reinforces Oxford’s leadership in shaping the UK’s national and international quantum agenda.

Professor Walmsley, an internationally recognised expert in quantum photonics, was previously Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Research and Innovation at Oxford and led the UK’s first Quantum Technology Hub. He is currently Provost at Imperial College London and will continue to hold his professorship in Experimental Physics.

'Oxford’s strength in quantum lies not only in its depth of expertise, but in its commitment to working across disciplines address deep scientific questions and to solve real-world challenges,' said Professor Ian Walmsley. 'The Institute will help coordinate and amplify this effort – from foundational research to technologies with transformative potential. I am delighted to return to Oxford to lead this important initiative and to contribute to the national mission through the Strategic Advisory Board.'

The launch of the Oxford Quantum Institute comes as the UK enters a new phase in its national quantum strategy and the world marks the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology. The Institute will serve as a platform for collaboration across science disciplines and faculties, including emerging applications in the life sciences.

'Oxford is already a central player in the UK’s quantum landscape, but this next chapter takes us to a new level,' said Professor Jim Naismith, Head of the MPLS Division. 'Ian is a visionary leader who understands how to bring together people, disciplines, and institutions. His appointment is a huge asset not just for Oxford, but for the national and global quantum community.'

Oxford has led three national quantum computing hubs – NQIT, QCS, and the current QCI3 – and plays a leadership role in two others: the Integrated Quantum Networks Hub (IQN), led by Professor Jason Smith, and Quantum for Health, led by Professor Molly Stevens. In addition, Oxford researchers have contributed to several other hubs across the three phases of the UK’s National Quantum Technologies Programme, including those focused on quantum imaging, sensing, and communications. This depth and breadth of engagement demonstrates Oxford’s long-standing commitment to advancing quantum technologies across a wide spectrum of applications. A new interdisciplinary Masters in Quantum Technology launches this autumn, training the next generation of quantum leaders.

'This is a landmark moment for Oxford’s quantum ambitions,' said Professor Patrick Grant, Oxford’s Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Research. 'The University has made significant strategic investment in interdisciplinary quantum research and training. Ian’s dual role will ensure that Oxford not only delivers on its research potential but also contributes thought leadership to help shape the UK’s long-term strategy. It is an exciting time for quantum science and engineering, and we aim for Oxford to be at the heart of the next wave of advances.'

*The National Quantum Strategic Advisory Board (SAB) provides independent and expert technical advice to DSIT and its arm’s-length bodies on quantum technologies. Specifically, the SAB informs the strategic direction of the National Quantum Technologies Programme and the work of the DSIT Office for Quantum to enhance UK leadership in quantum technologies – including through the five Quantum Technology Missions.
Subscribe to News

Latest

More in Oxford
Artistic concept of quantum computing showing a futuristic chip with illuminated digital data streaming upwards from it.Two Oxford researchers awarded Quantum Technology Fellowships
A futuristic glowing quantum computer unit. It resembles a network of interconnected wires extending downwards from a cylindrical component.New Oxford quantum hub to tackle key challenges in quantum technologies
Abstract illustration of a futuristic quantum computing system with interconnected pathways, glowing energy flows, and spheres.First distributed quantum algorithm brings quantum supercomputers closer

DISCOVER MORE

ALL NEWS

You can view all news or browse by category

All news