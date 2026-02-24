Oxford and Liverpool join forces to tackle global challenges

The partnership aims to connect and activate the Oxfordshire and Liverpool City Region innovation ecosystem, providing a coherent UK pathway from research and company creation through to scale-up, industrialisation and global market growth, supporting the national industrial strategy to drive forward economic growth and productivity for the UK.

The MoU was signed at a special partnership event by Professor Irene Tracey, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Oxford, Professor Tim Jones, Vice-Chancellor at the University of Liverpool, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region Steve Rotheram and Councillor Liz Leffman, Leader of Oxfordshire County Council. Held at the University of Oxford’s Schwarzman Centre for the Humanities, the event celebrated Oxford and Liverpool’s established record of engagement and collaboration across key areas of research and innovation, including physical sciences and health and life sciences. University leaders at the event were excited by the national opportunity to deepen the partnership through tackling global challenges related to climate change and health by strengthening collaboration in chemistry and materials science research and exploring priority areas within life sciences, including vaccines development, infection prevention and control, neurosciences and women’s health.

The partnership also seeks to deepen collaboration in innovation-led growth by connecting Oxfordshire and the Liverpool City Region as complementary ecosystems. The partnership will support firms, talent, intellectual property, and investment to be retained and grown domestically, while attracting additional domestic and international investment aligned to complementary sector strengths. This supports delivery of the UK Industrial Strategy and national growth mission, while formalising academic and research partnerships between the two universities.

During the visit, the delegation also visited Harwell Science and Innovation Campus. Building on Liverpool’s long‑established and highly successful collaboration with STFC’s Daresbury Campus, the visit explored how these partnerships can naturally extend to Harwell’s world‑class facilities, clusters and research infrastructure. The delegation also toured Diamond Light Source to see the cutting‑edge national capabilities that could further support Liverpool’s growth ambitions.

Speaking at the partnership event, Professor Irene Tracey FRS, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Oxford, said: ‘This partnership signals a new era for yet deeper collaboration between our two vibrant cities. By connecting the outstanding research, innovation and talent in our regions, we can support companies tackling the greatest challenges of our time to start, stay and scale-up in the UK. This will unlock opportunities for current and future generations and contribute to sustainable economic growth that delivers shared prosperity for all. I personally look forward to the journey ahead and the outcomes that this collaboration will achieve for our communities in Oxford, Liverpool and beyond.’

Professor Tim Jones, Vice-Chancellor at the University of Liverpool, said: ‘Anchored around two world leading universities, the signing of this Liverpool-Oxford MoU reflects our commitment at the University of Liverpool to tackle global challenges through research, innovation and partnerships in key areas such as materials discovery, infection resilience and therapeutics innovation. This strategic partnership also recognises a shared national opportunity and challenge: to ensure that high-growth UK businesses, intellectual property, talent and investment are retained, scaled and industrialised within the UK.’