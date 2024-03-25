Shazia Choudhry, Professor in the Faculty of Law and Hackney Fellow in Law at Wadham College said: ‘My entire career has focused on the human rights of women and the impact that international law, in particular, can and should have in this regard. I am therefore hugely honoured and humbled by this nomination for election to CEDAW.’

Professor Choudhry's research has a global reach; covering Europe, Asia, and South America, to date; and has been recognised internationally by invitations to present by the Supreme Courts of Mexico and Chile. Her research has also been cited by the Supreme Court of Mexico. Professor Choudhry is an experienced lawyer and as a Professor of Law, she has worked in the field of gender and human rights. She has dedicated her professional career to expanding her own and other’s understanding of gender, human rights and violence against women.

The Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) is the body of independent experts that monitors implementation of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women. The CEDAW Committee comprises 23 experts on women’s rights from around the world. Voting will take place on 7 June 2024 for the 2025 to 2028 membership of CEDAW.

The Rt Hon Kemi Badenoch, Secretary of State for Business and Trade, President of the Board of Trade, and Minister for Women and Equalities said: ‘Shazia is an outstanding candidate who will bring insight, deep knowledge, drive and determination to the CEDAW table.’

