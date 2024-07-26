A trapped-ion quantum system, used for quantum networking experiments. Credit: David Nadlinger.

'This isn't just about research; it's about putting that research to work. These hubs will bridge the gap between brilliant ideas and practical solutions. They will not only transform sectors like healthcare and security, but also create a culture of accelerated innovation that helps to grow our economy.'

Quantum technologies harness quantum physics to gain a functionality or performance which is otherwise unattainable, deriving from science which cannot be explained by classical physics such as Newton’s laws of motion or thermodynamics.

The Hub for Quantum Computing via Integrated and Interconnected Implementations (QCI3) is led by the University of Oxford. Within the hub, researchers will work closely with industry partners to identify and develop real-world applications of quantum computing, including focusing on design for new materials, chemicals, fluid simulation techniques, and machine learning. For example, the hub will work on the development of quantum machine learning protocols which are key to the development of quantum neural networks with applications in areas such as fraud detection.

The hub will undertake research under three broad themes:

Improve quantum computing performance through hardware research to show quantum advantage across several platforms,

through hardware research to show quantum advantage across several platforms, Develop networking technologies to enable quantum technologies to scale to large systems, ultimately creating distributed quantum computing networks,

to enable quantum technologies to scale to large systems, ultimately creating distributed quantum computing networks, Build collaborations with application scientists and engineers to develop algorithms suitable for testing the quantum hardware developed.

The work will involve over 50 co-investigators with expertise across many different aspects of quantum computing, based at 18 institutions throughout the UK. The Hub will also engage with around 30 industry partners, who have already pledged support through £9.9M funding.

Our hub brings together researchers with broad expertise on the forefront of hardware and software for quantum computing with leading experts in application areas. We will work with our industrial partners to unlock critical challenges in the development of quantum technologies, and drive impact through the development of real-world use cases for quantum computing. Professor Andrew Daley (Principal Investigator of the QCI3 hub and Professor of Quantum Physics at Oxford)

Professor Dominic O’Brien, Director of the Oxford-led Hub, said: ‘The UK has invested in a coordinated National Programme over the past decade, creating a vibrant research and exploitation landscape. In the next decade, the quantum strategy and recently announced quantum missions set ambitious goals for the next phase of the programme. The QCI3 Hub, with Oxford as a lead partner, is very much looking forward to playing a part in delivering these, collaborating with our partners to develop concepts and early demonstrations, training researchers, and engaging with the community.’

The new hub builds on work across the first two phases of the National Quantum Technologies Programme, including the Networked Quantum Information Technologies (NQIT) Hub (led by Professor Ian Walmsley at Oxford’s Department of Physics) and the Quantum Computing & Simulation Hub (Directed by Professor Dominic O’Brien). Oxford also has a strong track record in launching quantum spinouts and startups, including Oxford Ionics, which is harnessing the power of trapped ions, and Oxford Quantum Circuits, which is developing quantum computers based on superconducting devices.

Professor Dominic O’Brien Professor Dominic O’Brien , Executive Chair of the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC), and a Professor in Oxford University’s Department of Statistics, said: ‘Technologies harnessing quantum properties will provide unparalleled power and capacity for analysis at a molecular level, with truly revolutionary possibilities across everything from healthcare to infrastructure and computing.’

‘The five Quantum Technology Hubs announced today will harness the UK’s expertise to foster innovation, support growth, and ensure that we capitalise on the profound opportunities of this transformative technology.’

Oxford also has a strong involvement in the other four newly-launched quantum hubs. Professor Dame Molly Stevens (Kavli Insitute for Nanoscience Discovery, Department of Engineering Science and Department of Physiology, Anatomy and Genetics, University of Oxford) will be Deputy Director of the Q-BIOMED hub led by UCL and Cambridge which aims to use quantum technologies to transform early disease diagnosis. This could include quantum-enhanced blood tests to diagnose infectious diseases and cancer quickly and cheaply using portable instruments, saving time and reducing costs to the NHS.

Professor Jason Smith (Department of Materials, Oxford University) will be Associate Director of the new Integrated Quantum Networks (IQN) hub led by Herriot-Watt University. This will develop quantum communications systems to deliver secure communications and cloud-based quantum computing, with Oxford researchers focusing on memory devices that will form the basis of a new quantum internet.

Harnessing the unique properties of quantum physics such as entanglement and quantum memory, the networks will be designed to ensure secure access to future quantum computing services, as well as future-proof secure quantum communications and distributed quantum sensing applications.

Further information about the new hubs can be found on the UKRI website.

The hubs are delivered by the UKRI Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC), with a £106 million investment from EPSRC, the UKRI Biotechnology and Biological Research Council, UKRI Medical Research Council, and the National Institute for Health and Care Research.

Industry collaboration is a key element to all of the hubs, which leverage significant cash and in-kind contributions from partners worth more than £54 million.