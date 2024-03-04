Oxford Kafka 2024

Franz Kafka (3 July 1883 – 3 June 1924) is widely regarded as one of the major figures of 20th-century literature.

Oxford University is encouraging awareness of the enduring global legacy of Kafka through a variety of academic and cultural activities for university and public audiences.

The programme will include a free public exhibition Kafka: Making of an Icon, public installations, talks, dance and theatre, and to mark the 100-year anniversary of Kafka’s death on Monday 3 June, a collective public reading of Metamorphosis will be held at the Sheldonian Theatre.

Richard Ovenden, Bodley’s Librarian and Director of Gardens, Libraries and Museums at Oxford University, said: ‘100 years after his death, younger generations continue to learn from and be fascinated by Kafka’s life and works – many of which are held in the Bodleian archives. We therefore saw this as a perfect opportunity to celebrate his legacy and enduring influence.’

Find out more about the programme of events below...

Exhibitions

Kafka: Making of an Icon

May 30–October 27

ST Lee Gallery, Weston Library

Free admission

Find out more: Kafka: Making of an Icon | Visit the Bodleian Libraries (ox.ac.uk)

Kafka: Making of an Icon exhibition Kafka: Making of an Icon exhibition marks the 100th anniversary of the author’s death, celebrating not only his achievements and creativity but also how he continues to inspire new literary, theatrical and cinematic creations around the world.

The exhibition will feature materials from the archives of the Bodleian Libraries, which hold the majority of Franz Kafka's papers, including literary notebooks, drawings, diaries, letters, postcards, glossaries, and photographs. Notably, the notebooks in the archive include the original manuscripts of two of Kafka’s unfinished novels, Das Schloss (The Castle) and Der Verschollene (America), as well as a number of short stories.

Using this rich archive, the exhibition not only sets Kafka in the context of his life and times but also shows how his own experiences nourished his imagination. His notebooks show how his travels in Western Europe enabled him to practise descriptive writing, while his readings strengthened his fascination with remote spaces and made him aware of European colonialism.

Metamorphosis

May 11-June 29

Oxford University Museum of Natural History

A pop-up exhibition titled Metamorphosis will be held at the Oxford University Museum of Natural History.

Please check back for further details

Oxford Reads Kafka

Oxford Reads Kafka will include a large-scale, collective public reading of Metamorphosis at the Sheldonian Theatre

Public readings

Monday 3 June

(5.30pm-7.00pm)

Sheldonian Theatre

Please check back for further details about confirmed readers and ticket information

To mark the 100-year anniversary of Kafka’s death on Monday 3 June, a large-scale, collective public reading of Metamorphosis will be held at the Sheldonian Theatre, involving notable literary figures, representatives from a range of student societies and SU leaders. Confirmed readers include: Hanif Kureishi, David Baddiel, Lemn Sissay, Lisa Appignanesi, The Czech Ambassador, the Vice Chancellor, Helen McShane, Eben Kirksey, and Robert Douglas-Fairhurst.

Talks

May 30

The Art of Hunger: Kafka and Eating in the Modern Age (4pm-5pm, Weston Library - please note: date and time are currently provisional. Check back for updates.)

Professor Karen Leeder will lead a reading focussing on Kafka’s writing and legacy, questions of race and his sense of humour. South African actor and theatre-maker Tony Miyambo will also visit Oxford for three nights on May 10-12 to perform Kafka's Ape based on Kafka's ‘Report to the Academy’ at the Old Fire Station. It is another Metamorphosis story, which has been celebrated at various international Fringes. The show will run alongside a comedy set fresh from Edinburgh Fringe by Ed Gaughan. Find out more in the 'Dance and Theatre' section below.

June 3-5

Keynote address: Professor Rosemarie Garland-Thomson (June 3, Weston Library)

Panel discussion: CRISPR Gene Editing and Metamorphosis (June 3, Weston Library)

Panel discussion: Extraordinary Bodies, Disability Justice, and Metamorphosis (June 4, Weston Library)

Lecture: Monstrosities and Metamorphosis in More-Than-Human Worlds (June 5, Weston Library)

Professor Eben Kirksey will focus on Kafka and disability, with prominent disability scholar Rosemarie Garland-Thomson giving a keynote lecture: What can you Do with Six Legs?. Accompanying this lecture will be a site-specific installation by artist Tessa Farmer.

June 5

(6pm-8pm - including a Blackwell Hall reception 7pm-8pm)

Weston library, Weston Lecture Theatre

Professor Helen McShane and the NIHR Oxford Biomedical Research Centre, a partnership between the OUH NHS Foundation Trust and the University of Oxford, will focus on Kafka as a sufferer of TB. The session will cover vaccines (Helen McShane), diagnostics (Sarah Walker) and a TB patient will share their experience with the disease.

June 5

Oxford Museum of Natural History

Professor Tim Coulson will focus on entomology and species decline, working with the Oxford Museum of Natural History and their entomology collections and specialists with Janet Stott, Deputy Director and Head of Engagement. (Related events include a panel discussion: The psychology of disgust on May 23.)

Dance and Theatre

May 10-12

Kafka's Ape and Words and Music

Old Fire Station, Oxford

Two theatre productions, Kafka's Ape and Words and Music (presented by The Oxford Research Centre In The Humanities, TORCH) will be shown at the Old Fire Station in Oxford on May 10-12. Kafka’s Ape is Phala O. Phala’s award-winning adaptation of Kafka’s short story ‘A Report to an Academy’ featuring a solo performance by Tony Miyambo. EIFF Michael Powell Award winner Ed Gaughan also presents his comedy show Words and Music. These two award-winning shows translate Kafka's dark parable of un-belonging for the modern day. Kafka's story 'A Report for an Academy' finds its way into blistering explorations of race and migration, and grownup reflections on aging and humanimal agency, while at the same time metamorphosing prose into drama and stand-up comedy. This will be Kafka as you've never seen or heard him before. There will be a post Kafka's Ape talk on May 12 (8pm-10pm).

June 4-5

(4pm-5pm)

A Hunger Artist

Old Fire Station, Oxford

Arthur Pita’s A Hunger Artist, a world premiere dance cabaret adaptation starring Edward Watson and Meow Meow and Frank Moon, and produced by the Oxford Cultural Programme in association with The Royal Ballet and Oxford Kafka Research Centre. will be shown at The Old Fire Station, Oxford on June 4-5.

Street event

Theatre company Trigger and the Oxford Cultural Programme will present Jitterbug, an interactive street event in central Oxford between May 31 and June 4. Location TBC. Please check back for further details.

Music

May 24 (6pm-10pm): Kaleidoscope Chamber Collective concert at the Sheldonian, Oxford from 7.30pm with a pre-concert talk at 6pm. (Organised by the Cultural Programme.)

May 24 (6pm-10pm): Kaleidoscope Chamber Collective concert at the Sheldonian, Oxford from 7.30pm with a pre-concert talk at 6pm. (Organised by the Cultural Programme.) October 12: Kafka at the Oxford International Song Festival. Morning: 'Kafka's Prague'. Public lecture by Professor Carolin Duttlinger; lunchtime concert: world premiere, Can Bilir, Missed Songs of Josefine; Late night concert, New College, Kurtág, Kafka Fragments. (Organised by the Oxford Kafka Research Centre.)

Book releases

May 2024. Metamorphoses: In Search of Franz Kafka by Dr Karolina Watroba will be published. It is an unconventional biography which tells Kafka's story through the stories of his readers around the world, focusing on Oxford, Berlin, Prague, Jerusalem, and Seoul.

A book launch event for Franz Kafka and the Truths of Leadership will be held at the Chen Kar Shun Digital Hub, Jesus College 'In Conversation' with the author Leah Tomkins and LBC Journalist Shelagh Fogarty on June 7.

Other events

Inaugural Annual Social Science Division EDI Lecture: Professor Rosemarie Garland Thomson ( June 6 , Weston Library).

, Weston Library). Academic Conference (please note the audience for this event is academic/students): Kafka Transformed international conference of podium discussions will include the launch of the newly formed Global Kafka Network, which will connect scholars and artists from around the world. (Organised by the Oxford Kafka Research Centre at Wadham College on September 18-21 .)

.) (A number of events will be held in London: A reading and panel discussion of 'A Cage went in Search of a Bird: Ten Kafkaesque Stories' has been organised by the Oxford Kafka Research Centre at the Southbank Centre in London, June 2; Kafka’s Trial: A Play Reading and Panel Discussion will be held at King’s Place, London, as part of Jewish Book Week. One of the Weston Library exhibition curators, Professor Carolin Duttlinger, will be in discussion with Benjamin Balint (author of Kafka’s Last Trial) and Dr Stefan Litt, curator at the National Library of Israel (organised by the Oxford Kafka Research Centre). Tickets available from: Kafka’s Trial: A Play Reading and Panel Discussion • Words • Kings Place.).

Please check back regularly for further updates on the events listed above.