Oxford celebrates the grand opening of its 39th college

It was a wonderful occasion on which to welcome our benefactors, the Reuben family, and senior colleagues from the University. I was delighted to have an opportunity to thank all those who have helped to establish Reuben as a thriving college within the University. Students and Fellows mixed happily with guests on each table, and it was fitting that the Chancellor gave the opening speech two weeks before his retirement. Professor Lord (Lionel) Tarassenko, Reuben President

On Saturday, 15 June, Reuben Fellows, Graduate Common Room (GCR) Executive students, Heads of Houses from across the University, and other senior University members also came to celebrate the early days of Oxford’s 39th College. Guests were greeted with a drinks reception in the stunning Abbot’s Kitchen function room, followed by a splendid meal in the beautifully restored Dining Hall.

Speeches were delivered by the Chancellor, Lord Patten; Reuben Foundation trustee, Lisa Reuben; and Reuben President, Professor Lord (Lionel) Tarassenko. Each speaker gave their own views on the founding of Reuben College, the refurbishment building project and what it meant for the University, the Reuben Foundation and the College.

Using the large screens in the Dining Hall, Lord Tarassenko walked guests through the development of the College since its foundation in May 2019, the challenges of converting 19th and early 20th-century buildings to a 21st-century College, and the growth of the student body in the last three years.

Reuben College is a graduate college dedicated to fostering interdisciplinary exchange within an inclusive, innovative and impact-oriented community. The intersection of doctoral and masters research, or PGCE studies with other disciplines is focused on four cross-cutting themes of: Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Environmental Change, Cellular Life and Ethics & Values. Around 335 students have attended Reuben College in the academic year 2023/24.