Based at Wolfson College, Oxford, the Centre for Global Epilepsy will collaborate with key research institutions and epilepsy clinics worldwide, linking expertise from high-income settings with those in less resourced environments to drive advancements in epilepsy research, diagnosis, treatment, and care.



Of the 50 million people worldwide living with epilepsy, around 85% lack access to accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment. Barriers include cost, shortages of anti-seizure medicines, and lack of trained healthcare providers. Stigma towards people with epilepsy can be severe, particularly in regions with limited knowledge of the disorder. This can result in discrimination in the workplace, in relationships and in communities.



Generously supported by BAND Foundation, this pioneering institution will respond to these challenges under the leadership of Professor Arjune Sen, Consultant Neurologist and Professor of Global Epilepsy at the University of Oxford as well as Director of the Oxford Martin Programme on Global Epilepsy. The latter is a multidisciplinary research programme based at the Oxford Martin School that aims to deliver culturally appropriate technologies with the potential to significantly improve the quality of life in people with epilepsy across the world. The School’s synergy with the programme has played a vital role in the Centre for Global Epilepsy’s establishment.



‘The need for epilepsy research and improved care is crucial. Most people in lower-income countries are currently undiagnosed, or incorrectly diagnosed, lack access to treatment, and face severe stigma,’ said Professor Sen.



Aligning with the World Health Organization’s Intersectoral Global Action Plan on Epilepsy and other Neurological Disorders, the centre’s mission is to enable global epilepsy learning, offer immersive research opportunities in Oxford and serve as the multidisciplinary global epilepsy hub to facilitate bidirectional knowledge transfer. It will empower researchers and advocates, especially in Africa, and inspire clinical trainees and clinicians to transform epilepsy care across the world.



‘Through its holistic approach to sustainable global partnerships, and commitment to empowering local stakeholders, the Centre for Global Epilepsy has the potential to transform the lives of millions affected by this neurological disorder, especially those who happen to be born in less well-resourced settings,’ added Professor Sen.



Sir Tim Hitchens, President at Wolfson College noted: ‘Wolfson College hosts a number of centres and clusters which allow uninhibited collaborations across different disciplines. The College knows at first hand the tragedy of epilepsy related deaths and warmly welcomes the Centre for Global Epilepsy, with its particular focus on understanding and removing stigma from epilepsy in the Global South.’



‘We are delighted to see the foundation of the Centre for Global Epilepsy at University of Oxford,’ said Dr Gift Ngwende, Senior Consultant Neurologist and Lecturer in Internal Medicine at University of Zimbabwe.



‘Having partnered with Arjune and the Oxford team for many years, we have seen the substantial benefits that associate with equitable, collaborative effort. We look forward immensely to working with multiple friends across the world to improve the care of those living with epilepsy in lower income settings.’



The launch of the Centre for Global Epilepsy marks a significant milestone in the University of Oxford's commitment to addressing global mind-brain health challenges and promoting equitable access to quality healthcare worldwide.



Professor Irene Tracey, Vice-Chancellor of Oxford University, said: ‘Multidisciplinary research ventures like the Centre for Global Epilepsy play an increasingly vital role in bringing together researchers and groups in ways that open up new avenues of discovery and new opportunities for collaborations, to better address global health challenges such as epilepsy.

‘Wolfson College's research-led ethos makes it the ideal place for this important centre to be based, and I know we will all be following its progress in helping us better understand epilepsy, especially in resource-poor settings.’