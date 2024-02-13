Bodleian's Nick Millea wins Royal Scottish Geographical Society Award

Nick Millea, Map Curator at the Bodleian Library, has joined an elite list of Honorary Fellowship recipients including Ernest Shackleton, Edmund Hillary, Neil Armstrong, Sir David Attenborough, and Annie Lennox.

On 16 January 2024, Mr Millea was made an Honorary Fellow of the Royal Scottish Geographical Society (RSGS) and awarded the RSGS Bartholomew Globe in recognition of his work promoting maps and cartography in the national and international community. In the Society’s 140-year history, only 400 Honorary Fellowships and 13 Bartholomew Globes have been awarded.

The RSGS citation said: ‘Nick Millea is an important figure in the field of cartography, well known nationally and internationally for his skills and knowledge in map curating and historical cartography. Nick has been Map Librarian at the Bodleian Library at the University of Oxford for 31 years, was the bibliographer for Imago Mundi, the international academic journal for historians and cartography, Trustee for the Historic Towns Trust, and Co-Convenor and organiser of The Oxford Seminars in Cartography.’

Nick Millea, Map Curator at the Bodleian

received the fellowship and award from HRH The Princess Royal, Vice-President of the RSGS, at the Society’s headquarters in Perth.

Nick Millea, Map Curator at the Bodleian, says: ‘To say I am thrilled is a huge understatement, especially to be in the company of such an esteemed cohort of previous winners and to be associated with both the RSGS and that iconic cartographic beacon of excellence, Bartholomew – what more could a map person wish for?’