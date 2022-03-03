Ukraine crisis: new research-led support for 'hero' parents and caregivers

Based on evidence-based research, the advice is initially being released on social media – and is sponsored by a range of organisations and charities, including the WHO and UNICEF. Currently available in English and Ukrainian, it is being translated into Russian.

Advice in English and Ukrainian

The Oxford team, whose Covid parenting guidance was downloaded some 210 million during the pandemic, has been working with international partners to put together the help. It is open source and for anyone caring for a child – including children in residential care. Particular thanks go to the Ukrainian and Russian volunteers who have been working on this around the clock.

Caring for children during conflict, when escaping conflict, crossing borders and afterwards is incredibly difficult... Initial thoughts are to provide a focused, limited set of tips, in the most easily accessible formats for Ukraine and neighbouring countries

According to the information, ‘Caring for children during conflict, when escaping conflict, crossing borders and afterwards is incredibly difficult. Parents and caregivers are under extreme stress, normality is vastly disrupted, and violence is pervasive. Many are coping with bereavement, separation from family, ongoing trauma, and victimisation when crossing borders. Initial thoughts are to provide a focused, limited set of tips, in the most easily accessible formats for Ukraine and neighbouring countries.’

The six pages give clear information and recommendations to people facing the crisis, under the headings: