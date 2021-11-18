Professor Louise Richardson to become President of the Carnegie Corporation of New York in 2023

Professor Louise Richardson, who has been Vice-Chancellor of the University of Oxford since January 2016, is to be the next President of the Carnegie Corporation of New York. She will leave Oxford after serving her seven-year term as Vice-Chancellor at the end of December 2022, and will take up her new appointment in January 2023.

Professor Louise Richardson, Vice-Chancellor of Oxford University, said: 'My time at Oxford has been the most exhilarating, challenging and rewarding period in my career, and there remains so much more to be done together in the year ahead. At Carnegie I will be leading a Foundation dedicated to my twin passions of education and peace, but Oxford - and my remarkable colleagues here - will never be far from my thoughts.'

My time at Oxford has been the most exhilarating, challenging and rewarding period in my career Professor Louise Richardson

Lord Patten of Barnes, Chancellor of the University of Oxford, said: 'Louise has confirmed to me that after seven years as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Oxford, she will take up the post of President of the Carnegie Corporation of New York in January 2023.

'I know Louise will serve Oxford in her last year in office with the same passion, strong leadership and unending energy which has delivered so much for the University. When Louise finally leaves, she will depart with our very best wishes and deepest thanks.'

The process of choosing a successor to Professor Richardson is already well-advanced. A committee charged with nominating the next Vice-Chancellor, led by the Chancellor, began work in July this year. It is expected to submit a name to the University’s Congregation for approval in summer 2022.