The Academy for the Mathematical Sciences (AcadMathSci), founded in September 2023, brings together academia, education, business, industry, and government from across the UK to provide an authoritative, persuasive, and influential voice for the whole of the mathematical sciences. The Academy’s new Fellowship will bring together the UK’s ‘hidden problem solvers’, whose breadth of experience and depth of expertise will make the Fellowship much greater than the sum of its parts.

Working across focussed committees, the Fellows will contribute to projects of national importance -such as strengthening maths education in the UK, supporting responsible AI, addressing the UK’s leaky mathematical talent pipeline, and leveraging the mathematical sciences to tackle climate change - for the benefit of the whole UK.

Dame Alison Etheridge, founding President of the Academy and Professor of Probability at Oxford’s Department of Statistics, said: ‘I’m delighted to welcome our inaugural Fellows - individuals of exceptional distinction who collectively advance the mathematical sciences through discovery, leadership, education’ and real-world application.’

‘As Fellows of the Academy, they will come together in service of the wider public good: bringing independent expertise to bear on national priorities, championing excellence in mathematics education, strengthening the UK’s research and innovation base, and helping to ensure that mathematics continues to deliver opportunity, resilience, and prosperity across our four nations.’

UK Science Minister Lord Patrick Vallance said: ‘The Academy for the Mathematical Sciences’ inaugural Fellows represent the very best of this national capability, and I commend the Academy for bringing them together. Their expertise strengthens our security, boosts productivity and supports high‑quality jobs across the country, so it is only right that they are celebrated.’

About the Oxford Fellows:

From left to right: Professor José Antonio Carrillo de la Plata (credit: John Cairns), Professor Gui-Qiang George Chen (credit: Fran Monks), Professor Rama Cont, Professor Christl Donnelly, Professor Leslie Ann Goldberg, Professor Deirdre Hollingsworth.

Professor José Antonio Carrillo de la Plata, Professor of Nonlinear Partial Differential Equations at the Mathematical Institute and Tutorial Fellow in Applied Mathematics at The Queen’s College, Oxford University.

He said: ‘It is a great honour and a deep sense of responsibility to represent the breadth, depth, and vitality of the mathematical sciences in the United Kingdom.’

Professor Gui-Qiang George Chen, the Statutory Professor of Analysis of Partial Differential Equations and Director of Oxford Centre for Nonlinear PDEs at Oxford University.

He said: ‘I am delighted to see Oxford so well represented in the Academy, contributing to the wider recognition of the power, value, and beauty of the mathematical sciences. This appointment also reflects the strong support we have received over the years from our Oxford colleagues and the University, for which I am deeply grateful.’

Professor Rama Cont, Professor of Mathematics and Chair of Mathematical Finance at Oxford University, where he leads the Mathematical and Computational Finance group.

He said: ‘The Academy for the Mathematical Sciences' ambitions are to represent and promote the full spectrum of mathematical sciences and their applications. As a mathematician with research activities spanning theory and applications, I am delighted to contribute to the Academy as a Fellow.’

Professor Christl Donnelly, Professor of Applied Statistics and an investigator in Oxford’s Pandemic Sciences Institute. She is also a former Head of the Department of Statistics at Oxford.

She said: ‘It is an honour to join the Academy and to contribute to its support for and promotion of the mathematical sciences, which are fundamental to so many aspects of modern life.’

Professor Leslie Ann Goldberg, a Professor of Computer Science who has served as the Head of Computer Science at Oxford since 2021.

She said: ‘I'm delighted to be a Fellow of the Academy for the Mathematical Sciences. Its simple mission - to benefit society through the power of mathematics - is something that I completely support.’

Professor Deirdre Hollingsworth, Professor of Infectious Disease Epidemiology at Oxford University’s Nuffield Department of Medicine Centre for Global Health Research and the Big Data Institute.

She said: ‘I am honoured to be selected as a Fellow, which is a wonderful testament to the pioneering spirit of my research group, colleagues, and collaborators and our shared commitment to advancing our understanding of the dynamics of infectious diseases. I look forward to working with the Academy to further the impact of mathematics in solving complex global challenges and to support the next generations of mathematicians.’

From left to right: Dr Robert Leese, Professor Jason Lotay, Professor James Maynard, Professor Christoph Reisinger, Zubin Siganporia, Professor Sarah Waters.

Dr Robert Leese, Chief Technical Officer of the Smith Institute for Industrial Mathematics and System Engineering, and a Fellow of St Catherine’s College, Oxford University.

He said: ‘The creation of the Academy for Mathematical Sciences is a wonderful opportunity for mathematicians to communicate far and wide how our subject drives advancement in science and technology in an uncertain world. I am delighted to be involved as a Fellow of the Academy and truly excited by the prospect of what can be achieved.’

Professor Jason Lotay, Professor of Mathematics at Oxford’s Mathematical Institute and Fellow in Mathematics at Balliol College, Oxford University.

He said: ‘As a new Fellow of the Academy of Mathematical Sciences, I am particularly looking forward to the opportunity to promote the excitement and importance of mathematics to all audiences. I also hope to help influence government policy, especially regarding maths education and support for research mathematics.’

Professor James Maynard, Professor of Number Theory at Oxford’s Mathematical Institute. He was awarded a Fields Medal in 2022, the most prestigious award in mathematics for those under 40.

He said: ‘I think it is great that the Academy for the Mathematical Sciences will be able to bring together people from across the mathematical sciences to speak with one voice. I'm delighted to be elected to the Fellowship to help with this mission.’

Professor Christoph Reisinger, Professor of Applied Mathematics at Oxford’s Mathematical Institute.

He said: ‘I am excited by the opportunity to work with a community of mathematicians committed to addressing ambitious, overarching questions in mathematics education, research, and its impactful application. The Academy will be a catalyst for deepening the engagement between academia, industry and policymakers to ensure mathematics can fulfil its tremendous potential in powering innovation and, ultimately, societal benefits.’

Zubin Siganporia, an industrial mathematician and entrepreneur and Visiting Professor at Oxford’s Mathematical Institute.

He said: ‘The Academy provides a vital national voice for the mathematical sciences, and I am delighted to support its mission and growth, particularly in advancing opportunities for the next generation of mathematicians. There is a strong sense of community within the maths department at Oxford, and I am fortunate to work with such talented colleagues in shaping the future of the Academy.’

Professor Sarah Waters, Professor of Applied Mathematics at Oxford’s Mathematical Institute, and a Fellow of St Anne's College, Oxford.

She said: ‘I am delighted to join the first cohort of Fellows of the Academy for the Mathematical Sciences and to contribute to the Academy’s work. I am excited to champion the integration of mathematics into new fields of medicine, and build interdisciplinary collaborations in which mathematics drives innovation and advances clinical therapies.’

The full list of new Fellows can be found on the Academy for the Mathematical Sciences’ website.

