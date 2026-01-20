Chinstrap penguin with its chick. Credit: Ignacio Juarez Martinez

Dr Ignacio Juarez Martínez (University of Oxford/Oxford Brookes University) said: ‘Our results indicate that there will likely be ‘winners and losers of climate change’ for these penguin species. Specifically, the increasingly subpolar conditions of the Antarctic Peninsula likely favour generalists like Gentoos at the expense of polar specialists like the krill-specialist Chinstraps and the ice-specialist Adélies. Penguins play a key role in Antarctic food chains, and losing penguin diversity increases the risk of broad ecosystem collapse.’

The researchers examined changes in the timing of penguin breeding between 2012 and 2022, specifically their ‘settlement’ at the colony, the first date at which penguins continuously occupied a nesting zone. The three species of penguins studied were the Adélie (Pygoscelis adeliae), Chinstrap (P. antarcticus) and Gentoo (P. papua), with colony sizes ranging from a dozen to up to hundreds of thousands of nests. They used evidence from 77 time-lapse cameras overlooking 37 colonies in Antarctica and some sub-Antarctic islands, which ensures conclusions are relevant to species as a whole and not just specific populations.

The results demonstrated that the timing of the breeding season for all three species advanced at record rates. Gentoo penguins showed the greatest change, with an average advance of 13 days per decade (up to 24 days in some colonies). This represents the fastest change in phenology recorded in any bird – and possibly any vertebrate – to date. Adélie and Chinstrap penguins also advanced their breeding by an average of 10 days.

Senior author Professor Tom Hart (Oxford Brookes University and founder of Penguin Watch) said: ‘Ecologists are good at counting populations to show trends, but often the early warnings of decline can be found in the behavioural change of animals, which can be very hard to monitor. The idea of this whole monitoring network is to put something in place that does both; monitoring populations and their behavioural responses to threats. This study proves the benefits of monitoring animals at a landscape level.’

Dr Igncio Juarez, leader of the study, servicing one of the monitoring cameras overlooking a Chinstrap colony at Spigot Peak, Antarctica. The 77 cameras need to be manually serviced once a year to download the images, change the batteries, and check on the stability of the tripods. Credit: Ignacio Juarez Martinez.

These record shifts are happening in relation to changes in the environment including sea-ice, productivity and temperature. Each monitoring camera was equipped with a thermometer, enabling researchers to also track the temperature changes at colonies. The data revealed that colony locations are warming up four times faster (0.3ºC/year) than the Antarctic average (0.07ºC/year), making them one of the fastest-warming habitats on Earth.

Adélie penguin with its chick. Credit: Ignacio Juarez Martinez.

Co-author Dr Fiona Jones (University of Oxford) added: ‘As penguins are considered 'a bellwether of climate change', the results of this study have implications for species across the planet. Further monitoring is needed to understand whether this record advance in the breeding seasons of these penguin species is impacting their breeding success.’

This research was also made possible thanks to international collaborators in the UK (University of Oxford, Oxford Brookes University, British Antarctic Survey), US (Stony Brook University, NOAA) and Argentina (CADIC-CONICET). The researchers would also like to thank the John Ellerman Foundation, Save our Seas Foundation, Quark Expeditions and the UK Government's Darwin Plus funding scheme for their support.

The study ‘Record phenological responses to climate change in three sympatric penguin species’ has been published in the Journal of Animal Ecology.

For more information about this story or republishing this content, please contact [email protected]

