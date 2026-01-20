A group of black and white penguins on some rocks against a backdrop of the Antarctic sea and icy mountains.
A colony of Gentoo penguins at Neko Harbour. An egg is visible at one of the nests. Credit: Ignacio Juarez Martinez.
Published

Share This

HomeNewsA two-week leap in breeding: Study reveals Antarctic penguins’ striking climate adaptation

A two-week leap in breeding: Study reveals Antarctic penguins’ striking climate adaptation

BiodiversityBiologyClimate changeConservationEnvironmentMathematical, Physical and Life SciencesResearchScience

A decade-long study led by Penguin Watch, at the University of Oxford and Oxford Brookes University, has uncovered a record shift in the breeding season of Antarctic penguins, likely in response to climate change. These changes threaten to disrupt penguins’ access to food and increase interspecies competition. The results have been published today (20 January - World Penguin Awareness Day) in the Journal of Animal Ecology.

A black and white penguin stands over its grey-coloured chick which peeps out from its feet.Chinstrap penguin with its chick. Credit: Ignacio Juarez Martinez
Lead author Dr Ignacio Juarez Martínez (University of Oxford/Oxford Brookes University) said: ‘Our results indicate that there will likely be ‘winners and losers of climate change’ for these penguin species. Specifically, the increasingly subpolar conditions of the Antarctic Peninsula likely favour generalists like Gentoos at the expense of polar specialists like the krill-specialist Chinstraps and the ice-specialist Adélies. Penguins play a key role in Antarctic food chains, and losing penguin diversity increases the risk of broad ecosystem collapse.’

The researchers examined changes in the timing of penguin breeding between 2012 and 2022, specifically their ‘settlement’ at the colony, the first date at which penguins continuously occupied a nesting zone. The three species of penguins studied were the Adélie (Pygoscelis adeliae), Chinstrap (P. antarcticus) and Gentoo (P. papua), with colony sizes ranging from a dozen to up to hundreds of thousands of nests. They used evidence from 77 time-lapse cameras overlooking 37 colonies in Antarctica and some sub-Antarctic islands, which ensures conclusions are relevant to species as a whole and not just specific populations.

The results demonstrated that the timing of the breeding season for all three species advanced at record rates. Gentoo penguins showed the greatest change, with an average advance of 13 days per decade (up to 24 days in some colonies). This represents the fastest change in phenology recorded in any bird – and possibly any vertebrate – to date. Adélie and Chinstrap penguins also advanced their breeding by an average of 10 days.

Senior author Professor Tom Hart (Oxford Brookes University and founder of Penguin Watch) said: ‘Ecologists are good at counting populations to show trends, but often the early warnings of decline can be found in the behavioural change of animals, which can be very hard to monitor. The idea of this whole monitoring network is to put something in place that does both; monitoring populations and their behavioural responses to threats. This study proves the benefits of monitoring animals at a landscape level.’

A man wearing a warm red coat stands next to a camera mounted on a tripod on a rocky shoreline, with icy mountains and the Antarctic sea in the background. Around him are several black and white penguins.Dr Igncio Juarez, leader of the study, servicing one of the monitoring cameras overlooking a Chinstrap colony at Spigot Peak, Antarctica. The 77 cameras need to be manually serviced once a year to download the images, change the batteries, and check on the stability of the tripods. Credit: Ignacio Juarez Martinez.

These record shifts are happening in relation to changes in the environment including sea-ice, productivity and temperature. Each monitoring camera was equipped with a thermometer, enabling researchers to also track the temperature changes at colonies. The data revealed that colony locations are warming up four times faster (0.3ºC/year) than the Antarctic average (0.07ºC/year), making them one of the fastest-warming habitats on Earth.

A black and white penguin stands over its chick (almost completely black) at its feet.Adélie penguin with its chick. Credit: Ignacio Juarez Martinez.
Though statistical models suggest that temperature appears to be one of the dominant drivers of the observed shifts in breeding season, it remains unclear whether the changes reflect an adaptive response or not, risking a potential mismatch with other ecological factors such as prey availability. Even in the best-case scenario, it is unclear how much more elasticity these species will be capable of displaying if temperatures keep rising at the current rate.

Co-author Dr Fiona Jones (University of Oxford) added: ‘As penguins are considered 'a bellwether of climate change', the results of this study have implications for species across the planet. Further monitoring is needed to understand whether this record advance in the breeding seasons of these penguin species is impacting their breeding success.’

This research was also made possible thanks to international collaborators in the UK (University of Oxford, Oxford Brookes University, British Antarctic Survey), US (Stony Brook University, NOAA) and Argentina (CADIC-CONICET). The researchers would also like to thank the John Ellerman Foundation, Save our Seas Foundation, Quark Expeditions and the UK Government's Darwin Plus funding scheme for their support.

The study ‘Record phenological responses to climate change in three sympatric penguin species’ has been published in the Journal of Animal Ecology.

For more information about this story or republishing this content, please contact [email protected]
Subscribe to News

Latest

More in Oxford
Drone view of the lobster fishing town of Southend on the South Australian coastFossils reveal ‘latitudinal traps’ that increased the risk of extinction for marine species
Atheris squamigera: African bush viper. Credit: looderoo, Getty ImagesNearly 8,000 animal species at risk as extreme heat and land-use change collide
A person's hands hold a console showing aerial views of elephants.New study finds that drones can be a valuable ally in elephant conservation

DISCOVER MORE

ALL NEWS

You can view all news or browse by category

All news
Media coverage
The Guardian: Antarctic penguins have radically shifted their breeding season – seemingly in response to climate change
The Independent: Researchers say Antarctic penguin breeding is heating up. That’s a problem