The Oxford/42 New Writing Prize is looking for talented new voices in storytelling, and is open to aspiring novelists, playwrights, and screenwriters. The judges are interested in experimental writing as well as work that would appeal to a broad audience.

The competition is open to anyone over the age of 18 living, working or studying in the UK and Ireland at the closing date for submissions. The winner will receive £1500 along with the opportunity to be professionally represented by 42’s Literary Management department.

The expert panel of judges from the worlds of literature, stage and screen include:

Abby Ajayi, creator of Riches (ITVX and Amazon) and writer on Emmy nominated Inventing Anna (Netflix);

Chris Chibnall, creator of Broadchurch (ITV), Doctor Who (BBC) Showrunner, and author of Death at the White Hart (Penguin, 2025);

Robert Douglas-Fairhurst, author of Metamorphosis and Professor of English Literature at the University of Oxford; and

Rona Munro, award winning Scottish dramatist of The James Plays and Oranges and Sunshine.

They will select a shortlist of up to six entries by 30 May 2025 and the winner will be announced in June.

Professor Robert Douglas-Fairhurst (Faculty of English) said: ‘I’m delighted to be involved in judging the Oxford/42 New Writing Prize. It isn’t always easy for new writers to make their voices heard – all too often they are ignored or made to feel like uninvited guests at a private party – but I am greatly looking forward to discovering what they have to say.’

Eugenie Furniss, literary agent at 42 added: ‘We are thrilled to be working with the Faculty of English at Oxford and such a stellar line-up of judges to launch this inclusive prize. In today’s landscape we feel it is important to encourage storytellers in whichever medium they feel drawn to. As a literary agent, little beats the excitement of discovering new talent and we hope this Prize will encourage aspiring writers to finally get started on the idea they have been dreaming about’.

Entrants are invited to submit a synopsis (up to 300 words) and an elevator pitch of no more than two sentences for a work of fiction, along with one of the following:

A novel – the first 10,000 to 15,000 words;

A stage or radio play – a complete script of between 30 and 90 pages; or

A screenplay – a script of between 30 and 60 pages for episode one of a TV show or a complete feature-length film script of 90 pages.

Entry submissions should be sent to [email protected] before the closing date of 30 April 2025.

See more detailed Terms and Conditions and Frequently Asked Questions on the Faculty of English website.