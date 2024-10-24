Stephen Fry appointed as Visiting Professor of Creative Media

Stephen Fry is an English actor, screenwriter, author, playwright, journalist, poet, comedian, television presenter, film director, and all-round national treasure. Fry has written and presented several documentary series, contributed columns and articles for newspapers and magazines, reads for voice-overs, appears frequently on radio, and has written four novels and three volumes of autobiography: Moab Is My Washpot, The Fry Chronicles and his latest, More Fool Me.

Notable acting roles include his award-winning performance in Wilde, his iconic projects with Hugh Laurie (such as A Bit of Fry and Laurie, Jeeves and Wooster and Blackadder), and his memorable turns in blockbuster projects namely V for Vendetta, the Sherlock Holmes films, and The Hobbit series. Stephen’s recent European feature film TREASURE opposite Lena Dunham, directed by Julia Von Heinz, had its world premiere at this year’s Berlinale.

As a proudly out gay man, the award-winning Out There, documenting the lives of lesbian, bisexual, gay and transgender people around the world is part of his thirty-year advocacy of the rights of the LGBT+ community.

Professor Marion Turner, Chair of the English Faculty Board from 2021-2024, commented: ‘I am absolutely thrilled that Stephen Fry has accepted our invitation to be the 2024-2025 Visiting Professor of Creative Media. Stephen's versatility, experience, and innovation across so many forms of media fit him perfectly for this role. Our Visiting Professors of Creative Media always inspire our students and add new perspectives and energy to our community. We can't wait to welcome Stephen.’

As part of his Professorship, Stephen Fry will give a lecture on 24 January 2025 at the Sheldonian Theatre in Oxford. Further details will be available on the Faculty of English events page.