Aerial shot of a large group of people standing in a courtyard of various genders, races and ages.
The launch of the Oxford Advanced Materials Network at Corpus Christi College, Tuesday 25 April 2025. Credit: Olivia Gaskin.
Published

Share This

HomeNewsNew Oxford Advanced Materials Network launches

New Oxford Advanced Materials Network launches

Research

Last week, the Oxford Advanced Materials Network officially launched during a special event at Corpus Christi College, University of Oxford. This interdisciplinary hub brings together researchers, industry partners and policy makers to address the key challenges in developing critical, next-generation materials.

Our vision for the Network is that it will function as a dynamic community shaping the next frontier of advanced materials. This is more than interdisciplinary research – it involves establishing a common language to allow the vertical and horizontal transfer of information across academia, industry, policy and society, and creating an environment where each sector understands the needs of the others.

Professor Nicole Grobert (Department of Materials), the Lead for the Oxford Advanced Materials Network

Materials science underpins manufacturing across every sector – from healthcare and biomedical devices to energy infrastructure and construction. Consequently, advanced materials (which possess novel or enhanced properties compared to traditional materials) will play a fundamental role in addressing key societal systemic challenges, including reaching net zero, sustainable packaging and tackling pollution. Translating new advances from the lab into real-world applications, however, requires both close collaboration and a common language between researchers, industry, society and policymakers.

The Oxford Advanced Materials Network (OxAMN) brings together a diverse range of materials experts from across the University, including the Departments of Biology, Chemistry, Earth Sciences, Engineering, Maths, Materials, and Physics. The aim is to establish a collaborative ecosystem with industry partners, end-users and policymakers to drive interdisciplinary innovation across many different fields.

Portrait photograph of Nicole Grobert, a white lady with long brown hair, wearing glasses and a red jacket. She is standing in front of a stone wall.Professor Nicole Grobert. Credit: Olivia Gaskin.
To tackle this systemic challenge OxAMN will seek close ties also with the medical and social sciences, as well as the humanities. This will enable safe and sustainable cutting-edge materials solutions to be developed more rapidly and effectively, including for energy systems, medical devices, lightweight composites, autonomous vehicles and smart materials.

Pro-vice Chancellor for Research, Professor Patrick Grant said: ‘The University of Oxford is a leader in both materials science and interdisciplinary innovation. The Oxford Advanced Materials Network will accelerate the development and faster uptake of urgently-needed advanced materials solutions whilst supporting academic excellence and training the next generation of materials researchers.’

A key emphasis will be on integrating multiple disciplines and methods, including advanced experimental research in conjunction with high-speed computing, modelling, and real-world industry collaborations. This integrated approach will enable materials to be designed across different length scales, and ensure greater exchange between “blue-skies” research and end-user needs. Planned activities include building public/private partnerships to ensure faster uptake of transformative materials solutions, and organising seminars and workshops on key topics.

A male researcher presents a scientific poster to a female attendee.Dr Ryan Schofield (Department of Materials), who won first prize during the poster session at the Oxford Advanced Materials Network launch event. Credit: Olivia Gaskin.

OxAMN creates a platform to initiate discussions, find common language, network, and strengthen interdisciplinary collaborations between research, industry, and policymakers – which is essential for the timely delivery of critical and transformative solutions for the global challenges we are facing today. I look forward to seeing this collaborative ecosystem grow and shape the future of advanced materials!

Dr Thanuja Galhena, Head of Advanced Materials, Department of Business and Trade, UK Government

The launch event was attended by an international delegation, including representatives from the European Commission, The National Research Council Canada, UK Research and Innovation, the UK Government’s Department of Business and Trade, and the Henry Royce Institute. All agreed that greater investment in advanced materials is a strategic, cross-cutting priority, essential for national security and future prosperity. In the UK, for instance, the materials sector supports a £45 billion economy employing over 635,000 people nationwide.

Maria Cristina Russo, Director for Prosperity, Directorate-General Research & Innovation, European Commission, said: ‘The Oxford Advanced Materials Network is a welcome initiative that builds a bridge between research, industrial needs and policy. The discussions at the launch event reflected the urgency of transforming excellent research into real-world solutions. I look forward to seeing the Network flourish and to strengthening EU-UK ties in this critical field.’

The Oxford Advanced Materials Network is open to University of Oxford researchers, industrial partners and policy makers.  If you would like to be involved, please email the Network Project Officer.
Subscribe to News

Latest

More in Oxford
A rainbow spectrum, representing a ray of light, hits a multi-layered material. Different layers in the material absorb different colours within the spectrum. Solar energy breakthrough could reduce need for solar farms
A room of analytical equipment. Photo credit: Chris Day.New Centre for Energy Materials Research officially launched
The new National Thin-Film Cluster Facility for Advanced Functional Materials, part of the University of Oxford’s Department of Physics. The image shows the main cluster glovebox where all substrates and masks are loaded, filled with high purity nitrogen New research facility launches to develop the next generation of advanced functional materials

DISCOVER MORE

ALL NEWS

You can view all news or browse by category

All news