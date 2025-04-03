New Oxford Advanced Materials Network launches

Our vision for the Network is that it will function as a dynamic community shaping the next frontier of advanced materials. This is more than interdisciplinary research – it involves establishing a common language to allow the vertical and horizontal transfer of information across academia, industry, policy and society, and creating an environment where each sector understands the needs of the others. Professor Nicole Grobert (Department of Materials), the Lead for the Oxford Advanced Materials Network

Materials science underpins manufacturing across every sector – from healthcare and biomedical devices to energy infrastructure and construction. Consequently, advanced materials (which possess novel or enhanced properties compared to traditional materials) will play a fundamental role in addressing key societal systemic challenges, including reaching net zero, sustainable packaging and tackling pollution. Translating new advances from the lab into real-world applications, however, requires both close collaboration and a common language between researchers, industry, society and policymakers.

The Oxford Advanced Materials Network (OxAMN) brings together a diverse range of materials experts from across the University, including the Departments of Biology, Chemistry, Earth Sciences, Engineering, Maths, Materials, and Physics. The aim is to establish a collaborative ecosystem with industry partners, end-users and policymakers to drive interdisciplinary innovation across many different fields.

Professor Nicole Grobert. Credit: Olivia Gaskin.

Pro-vice Chancellor for Research, Professor Patrick Grant said: ‘The University of Oxford is a leader in both materials science and interdisciplinary innovation. The Oxford Advanced Materials Network will accelerate the development and faster uptake of urgently-needed advanced materials solutions whilst supporting academic excellence and training the next generation of materials researchers.’

A key emphasis will be on integrating multiple disciplines and methods, including advanced experimental research in conjunction with high-speed computing, modelling, and real-world industry collaborations. This integrated approach will enable materials to be designed across different length scales, and ensure greater exchange between “blue-skies” research and end-user needs. Planned activities include building public/private partnerships to ensure faster uptake of transformative materials solutions, and organising seminars and workshops on key topics.

Dr Ryan Schofield (Department of Materials), who won first prize during the poster session at the Oxford Advanced Materials Network launch event. Credit: Olivia Gaskin.

OxAMN creates a platform to initiate discussions, find common language, network, and strengthen interdisciplinary collaborations between research, industry, and policymakers – which is essential for the timely delivery of critical and transformative solutions for the global challenges we are facing today. I look forward to seeing this collaborative ecosystem grow and shape the future of advanced materials! Dr Thanuja Galhena, Head of Advanced Materials, Department of Business and Trade, UK Government

The launch event was attended by an international delegation, including representatives from the European Commission, The National Research Council Canada, UK Research and Innovation, the UK Government’s Department of Business and Trade, and the Henry Royce Institute. All agreed that greater investment in advanced materials is a strategic, cross-cutting priority, essential for national security and future prosperity. In the UK, for instance, the materials sector supports a £45 billion economy employing over 635,000 people nationwide.

Maria Cristina Russo, Director for Prosperity, Directorate-General Research & Innovation, European Commission, said: ‘The Oxford Advanced Materials Network is a welcome initiative that builds a bridge between research, industrial needs and policy. The discussions at the launch event reflected the urgency of transforming excellent research into real-world solutions. I look forward to seeing the Network flourish and to strengthening EU-UK ties in this critical field.’

The Oxford Advanced Materials Network is open to University of Oxford researchers, industrial partners and policy makers. If you would like to be involved, please email the Network Project Officer.