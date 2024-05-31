The Cultural Programme, part of the Humanities Division, will be hosting a series of events encouraging people in and around Oxford to connect with artists, performers and creatives as part of the centenary celebrations organised by the University: #OxfordKafka24.

From 31 May to 2 June, University Park will be taken over by Jitterbug, an incredible and enormous inflatable bug tent from award-winning artists, Trigger. Celebrating Kafka’s work Metamorphosis, a free programme of day-to-night creative activities will take place inside the insect, with workshops and events for all ages. From talks, yoga and crafting to storytelling hosted by the Story Museum, a drag cabaret extravaganza, and a brand-new collaboration between Oxford-based MC Rawz and aerialist Julia Sparkle. The programme will unfold within the epic Jitterbug structure, designed by the acclaimed Carl Robertshaw (Kylie Minogue, Stranger Things).

The Old Fire Station will host the world premiere of a dance/music theatre adaption of Franz Kafka’s 'A Hunger Artist' from 3 to 5 June. Choreographed and directed by celebrated choreographer Arthur Pita, the immersive dance ‘spectacle’ features dance virtuoso, Edward Watson, and the renowned rebel chanteuse, Meow Meow, with music composed and performed by long-standing collaborator, Frank Moon.

John Fulljames, Director of the Humanities Cultural programme, said:

'This is the latest in a series of extraordinary public shared experiences we are set to bring to Oxford. We want everyone to enjoy the benefits of art and culture and I’m grateful to the team and our partners for enabling us to bring some truly outstanding performances which I would encourage everyone to attend.'

In collaboration with the AHRC project 'Kafka's Transformative Communities', the #OxfordKafka24 campaign features a new free exhibition at the Bodleian’s Weston Library: Kafka: Making of an Icon (30 May-27 October) and a University-wide series of academic and public events taking place across 2024 exploring Kafka’s global appeal. This will include a public reading of Metamorphosis in the Sheldon Theatre on 3 June, with leading literary figures, Oxford civic leaders, and student societies.

