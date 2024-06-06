Oxford University Innovation announces new Chief Executive

Dr Mairi Gibbs. Image credit: Carolyn Hall.

Baroness Nicola Blackwood, Chair of OUI and Genomics England said, ‘I am delighted to welcome Mairi to the helm of OUI on a permanent basis. Since taking on the interim position in March 2024, Mairi has already demonstrated the value of her expertise and vision. Under her stewardship, OUI will undoubtedly deliver growth through evolving OUI’s licensing partnerships, accelerating our spinout creation, while nurturing a thriving student entrepreneurship and academic consultancy culture.’

Professor Chas Bountra, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Innovation at the University of Oxford said, ‘We’re delighted to support Mairi and the Oxford University Innovation team to enter this new chapter. Together we will accelerate the development of Oxford as a global innovation powerhouse and continue to support the UK’s growth and prosperity agenda through world-class science and research commercialisation.’

The University of Oxford recently held on to the UK’s no. 1 higher education institution position in the 2024 Beauhurst Spotlight on Spinouts report, with 210 spinouts created since 2011. The University of Oxford has created over 300 companies including spinouts, start-ups, and social ventures. Oxford is developing fast-growth commercial sectors, including artificial intelligence, with 21 companies located in Oxford’s local authority.

Dr Mairi Gibbs added, ‘I am very proud to be leading Oxford University Innovation in our next phase of development. At OUI we create world-class companies and license game-changing technologies which are helping to solve the world’s biggest problems. We also offer a bespoke academic consultancy service, providing a gateway to over 6,500 experts from more than 50 departments across the University. I want to nurture Oxford’s thriving innovation ecosystem to deliver inclusive economic return and societal benefit for Oxford, the region and the UK.’

For further information, please contact [email protected]