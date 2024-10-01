The new Uehiro Oxford Institute will replace the Oxford Uehiro Centre, bringing together researchers from across the disciplines to answer ethical questions concerning some of the biggest challenges of our time, including around pandemics, climate change, poverty, migration, and rapid developments in bio-, neuro- and information technology. The institute will be based in the Humanities Division and have strong links with the Faculty of Philosophy, while also developing collaborations with research units and scholars working in areas such as psychology, psychiatry, politics and the law.

As well as fostering interdisciplinary collaboration, the Uehiro Oxford Institute will focus closely on public engagement and policy. The institute will also offer various forms of ‘ethics consultancy’, providing assistance on the basis of need to groups facing ethical challenges. The foundation’s gift will also support a range of postdoctoral research fellowships, senior appointments and graduate scholarships.

Mr Tetsuji Uehiro, Chairman of the Uehiro Foundation on Ethics and Education, said: ‘1 October 2024 will be an unforgettable day for all of us at the Uehiro Foundation, as the Uehiro Oxford Institute sets out on its long journey to confront the ethical challenges facing humanity. Throughout our 37-year history, we at the Uehiro Foundation have regarded the University of Oxford with deep respect as one of the best candidates for our patronage. We wish the institute the greatest success!’

The ethical challenges facing humanity today are greater and more numerous than at any point in our history. To understand them, and find the best ways to confront them, the Uehiro Oxford Institute will draw on the expertise of our world-leading researchers across the University. We are deeply grateful to the Uehiro Foundation on Ethics and Education for this exciting and positive initiative following more than two decades of their generous support. Professor Irene Tracey, CBE, FRS, FMedSci Vice-Chancellor, University of Oxford

Professor Roger Crisp, Director of the Uehiro Oxford Institute, said: ‘It is a great honour and privilege to be asked to serve as founding director of the Uehiro Oxford Institute. The question lying behind our work will be: ‘How should we live?’ That question is philosophical, but fully answering it requires expertise from many disciplines. We are much looking forward to working with our colleagues here in Oxford and elsewhere, as well as to bringing Oxford’s ‘research-led’ culture to engagement with the public.’

Founded in 1987, the Uehiro Foundation on Ethics and Education is a nonprofit foundation committed to the advancement of moral and ethical education in Japan.

To find out more about the Uehiro Oxford Institute, please visit www.uehiro.ox.ac.uk