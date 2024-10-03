Oxford researchers record wettest month in 250 years

Charlie Knight, current doctoral researcher and Radcliffe Meteorological Observer, remarked, 'this exceptional amount of rainfall is particularly unusual given that September is typically not a very wet month, averaging 52 mm of rain. Only about one year in ten is it the wettest month of the year. So this month’s rainfall, which is 374% of what we’d normally expect, is remarkable. And even more so when you consider that most of the month’s rain fell across just two days.'

Charlie Knight takes a rainfall measurement with a rain gauge at the Radcliffe Meteorological Station Credit: Charlie Knight

The Radcliffe Meteorological Station, managed by the School of Geography and the Environment at the University of Oxford, holds the longest series of temperature and rainfall records for one site in Britain. Monthly rainfall records extend to 1767, while daily records extend back to December 1813 for air temperature, January 1827 for rainfall, and February 1880 for sunshine hours.

Such long-term weather records are invaluable for climate research. They provide a vital link between modern weather data and those of the 18th and 19th centuries, allowing researchers to assess how today’s weather fits into historical patterns and how the climate is evolving, especially in light of global warming.

Top 5 wettest months at the Radcliffe Meteorological Station

Sep 1774 223.9mm Sep 2024 193.3mm Nov 1770 192.4mm Oct 1875 189.0mm Oct 2020 185.3mm

