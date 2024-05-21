The new Fellows have been elected to the Academy in recognition of their exceptional contributions to the advancement of biomedical and health science, cutting edge research discoveries, and translating developments into benefits for patients and wider society.

This year Fellows were chosen from 365 candidates and will be formally admitted to the Academy at a ceremony on Wednesday 18 September 2024.

The new Fellows are:

Professor Ivan Ahel FMedSci, E.P.A. Professor of Chemical Pathology at the Sir William Dunn School of Pathology. He is a member of EMBO and was awarded the Biochemical Society GlaxoSmithKline Award in 2022.

Professor Constantin Coussios FMedSci, Director of the Institute of Biomedical Engineering, Statutory Chair of Biomedical Engineering and Professorial Fellow of Magdalen College.

Professor Catherine Harmer FMedSci, Associate Head of the Department of Psychiatry, Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience and Research Fellow at Corpus Christi College.

Professor Julian Knight FMedSci, Professor of Genomic Medicine at the Nuffield Department of Medicine, Principal Investigator, Deputy Director of the Centre for Human Genetics, Honorary Consultant Physician, Tutor and Fellow at Merton College, Director of the Medical Sciences Division Graduate School, Genomic Medicine Theme Lead at the NIHR Oxford Biomedical Research Centre and Research Director of the Central and South NHS Genomic Medicine Service Alliance.

Professor Teresa Lambe OBE FMedSci, Calleva Head of Immunology at the Oxford Vaccine Group, and Principal Investigator at the Pandemic Sciences Institute.

Professor Lambe said: ‘It is a huge honour to be elected as a Fellow of the Academy of Medical Sciences. I have been fortunate to work with incredibly talented colleagues over the course of my career both in the UK and worldwide, and I’m incredibly proud that this work has been recognised.’

Professor Lambe’s research focuses on delineating the protective immune response post infection and using these findings to rationally design vaccination strategies to prevent disease. Her group is currently developing and testing vaccines against a number of outbreak pathogens including Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever, Ebola virus, Marburg virus and Coronaviruses. A number of these vaccines have progressed to clinical trial assessment, including vaccines against Ebola and Marburg virus.

Professor Jane McKeating FMedSci, Professor of Molecular Virology at the Nuffield Department of Medicine.

Professor McKeating said: ‘Delighted to be nominated and for our research to be recognised! A big thanks to current and ex-team members who have made scientific discovery a joy.’

Professor Adam Mead FMedSci, Professor of Haematology at the Radcliffe Department of Medicine, Consultant Physician and CRUK Senior Cancer Research Fellow.

Professor Krina Zondervan FMedSci, Head of Department at the Nuffield Department of Women’s and Reproductive Health, Professor of Reproductive & Genomic Epidemiology, Co-Director Endometriosis Care Centre and Fellow, St Edmund Hall.

Professor Andrew Morris PMedSci, President of the Academy of Medical Sciences, said: ‘It is an honour to welcome these brilliant minds to our Fellowship. Our new Fellows lead pioneering work in biomedical research and are driving remarkable improvements in healthcare. We look forward to working with them, and learning from them, in our quest to foster an open and progressive research environment that improves the health of people everywhere through excellence in medical science.'