Oxford University wins prestigious Queen’s Anniversary Prize

The Prize-winners are universities and colleges who have been recognised for ground-breaking work and pioneering research in a wide range of disciplines including science, engineering, education, the humanities, the environment and medicine.

Among those honoured was Oxford University whose efforts delivered vitally important design and creation of a COVID-19 vaccine. This work was notably completed at an unprecedented speed and helped reduce loss of life worldwide from coronavirus.

In a period where COVID-19 and climate change have become the most prominent issues of our time, the final list of Prize-winners reflects the strong contribution of universities and colleges in these areas.

Patrick Grant, Pro Vice Chancellor (Research) Oxford University said, 'Oxford tackled COVID-19 using all of our capabilities to understand and fight the pandemic. We worked across all disciplines, departments and teams to develop vaccines, to repurpose drugs, to support the prediction of future outbreaks, to inform public health and to develop diagnostic tools.'

He added, 'This prestigious award is a testament to the dedication, resilience and commitment of Oxford University’s research students and research staff at all career stages. We can all be proud of our efforts and achievements during a very difficult time.’

‘The colleges and universities honoured on this list are testament to the rich and impactful work being done at our educational institutions day in, day out – particularly in the face of challenges that have forced them to adapt so rapidly,’ stated Sir Damon Buffini, Chairman of the Royal Anniversary Trust.

He added: ‘This round saw the highest number of entries in a decade. It is rewarding to witness the scheme’s continued growth in profile in recent years, and the relevance and positive effect each winner’s work is having both within its field and beyond. Huge congratulations to the latest Prize-winners!’

The Queen’s Anniversary Prizes recognise outstanding work by UK colleges and universities which demonstrates excellence and innovation and delivers real benefit to the wider world.

These honours are granted by The Queen every two years, and entry to the scheme is open to all recognised UK colleges or universities offering full-time programmes. Entries are subjected to rigorous specialist and technical assessment through a process managed by the Royal Anniversary Trust, a charity independent of government. Recommendations for HM The Queen’s approval are made on the Prime Minister’s advice.