New project aims to build the foundations of a quantum internet

Instead of working through problems step by step, quantum methods can explore many possibilities at the same time, making them much faster at certain tasks. This holds immense promise to transform computing, communication, and scientific discovery.

However, unlocking this potential requires moving beyond isolated lab experiments to build large-scale, interconnected quantum systems. The project ‘Distributed and secure quantum computation’ will address this by building the foundations of a quantum internet using ion-trap nodes and photonic links. By integrating advanced hardware and privacy-preserving protocols, this will enable ultra-secure communication and faster scientific discovery, while training future specialists to strengthen global quantum networks.

The project, which will run for five years, is jointly led by Professor David Lucas (Department of Physics, University of Oxford) and Professor Mio Murao of the University of Tokyo in Japan.

Professor David Lucas. Image credit: Martin Small.

The project brings together world-leading researchers from the UK and Japan - nations at the forefront of quantum technologies - to tackle this critical task. Professor Lucas’s research group is a leader in quantum networking of qubits based on trapped ions, while other UK partners bring expertise in verification and ion/photon interfacing. Meanwhile, the Japanese team members bring complementary strengths in quantum communication theory, ion trap hardware, and advanced manufacturing, guided by its Quantum Technology Innovation Strategy and ASPIRE programme.

Professor Lucas added: ‘By fostering deep integration between leading UK and Japanese teams and their respective programmes, we aim to create a coherent, full-stack architecture and deliver concrete integration outcomes that amplify the value of current national efforts, rather than duplicating foundational developments.’

The key aim of the collaboration is to design, build, and demonstrate an integrated blueprint for distributed and secure quantum computation using ion trap nodes - small, high-precision quantum processors based on trapped atoms - and photonic links, which use single particles of light to securely connect these processors into a network.

Professor David Lucas (right) at Oxford’s Physics Department. Credit: John Cairns.

Besides the University of Oxford, the UK collaborators include the University of Edinburgh, the University of Manchester, and the University of Sussex.

Further information about the funded projects can be found on the UKRI website.

