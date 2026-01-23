Oxford tops Medicine and Computer Science rankings

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings are widely regarded as one of the most authoritative indicators of academic excellence, drawing from a rigorous set of criteria, including research influence, teaching reputation, and international collaboration.

The Medical and Health table evaluates universities across medicine, dentistry, nursing and other healthcare disciplines. This year’s ranking includes 1,230 universities from 102 countries and territories, which have been assessed based on 18 rigorous performance indicators.

Professor Gavin Screaton, Head of Oxford’s Medical Sciences Division, said of the achievement: ‘We take pride in being ranked first in the world and this recognition is a testament of the dedication and hard work of our researchers, academic staff, and students. Oxford has always been focused on fostering innovative research and creating an environment of collaborative learning for all its students. The research and teaching within the division have a global outlook and we aim to continue being the world leaders in global health. The division has consistently set the standards for excellence and is committed to continue working with the same zest moving forward.’

For Computer Science, The Times Higher Education’s comprehensive assessment ranks 1,165 universities from 84 countries and territories. The table is based on 18 rigorous performance indicators, which have been calibrated to assess university performance in computing and digital technologies.

Professor Ivan Martinovic, Acting Head of the Department of Computer Science, remarked: ‘Being ranked number one for the eighth year in a row affirms the exceptional calibre of our faculty, students, research culture, and particularly our teaching, with an outstanding score of 99.9/100. This ranking reflects our sustained commitment to excellence and global impact.’

The University of Oxford’s position at the top of the world THE rankings further underscore its role as a global leader in medical science and computer science; Oxford University has also been world number one in the overall Times Higher Education World University Rankings since 2017 - the longest time any university has held the position in the 21 annual editions of the rankings.

For more information about this story or republishing this content, please contact [email protected]