The Centre aims to be a ground-breaking interdisciplinary partnership involving UBS, the University of Oxford’s Saïd Business School and the University’s Mathematical, Physical and Life Sciences division (MPLS). It will drive independent research projects on AI as well as joint initiatives, in which Centre researchers collaborate closely with UBS practitioners to apply their findings to real-world applications.

The Centre will be led by a newly endowed UBS Professor for Applied AI at Oxford Saïd and will be supported by a dedicated team of 20 researchers. Their research will focus on three key areas:

AI and Society: including aspects of AI governance, the future of work, and sustainability.

AI for Business and Economy: including applications of AI in driving innovation and transformation across business and economic ecosystems.

AI Futures: including the exploration of emerging AI paradigms, models developments and their applications.

Welcoming news of the collaboration, Professor Irene Tracey, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Oxford, said: ‘It is wonderful to announce this exciting and important partnership that brings together one of the world’s leading universities with a globally leading financial services institution. This dynamic multidisciplinary partnership will lead to pioneering new AI research solutions and practical applications at a time of unprecedented technological change. We are grateful to UBS for their vision and support, enabling us to launch the Oxford-UBS Centre for Applied AI.’

Professor Tracey continued: ‘This strategic partnership will be unique in its research power as it draws on intellectual capital from the University of Oxford’s business school and our division for scientific research, and is generously supported by UBS.’

Mike Dargan, UBS Group Chief Operations and Technology Officer, said: ‘AI represents a fundamental opportunity to change how we operate and create value for clients. We are delighted that UBS will be partnering with the University of Oxford to foster pioneering AI research and develop practical tools and solutions that can be implemented at scale across our firm, accelerating our journey to become a fully AI-enabled institution and shaping the future of financial services.’

The Oxford-UBS Centre for Applied AI brings together two institutions with deep AI expertise and focus on innovation. The University of Oxford is a world leader in AI research, developing fundamental AI tools, using AI to tackle global challenges, and leading education and research in applied AI for business. As a leading wealth manager, UBS is harnessing the transformative capabilities of AI to deliver better client solutions and increase employee productivity.

