Of the 712 proposals submitted this year, around 10% were successful. The grants are worth around €10.3 million each, and will support groups of researchers to tackle some of the most challenging scientific questions.

About the Oxford recipients



MINerVA

Prof Ellie Tzima Prof Ellie Tzima Professor Ellie Tzima (Radcliffe Department of Medicine) will be co-leading the MINerVA project (Mechanobiology of IntraNervous Vasculature). Problems with the peripheral nervous system — the network of nerves outside the brain and spinal cord — can cause pain, numbness, and disability in people, affecting millions of people worldwide. Understanding how nerves and blood vessels talk to each other could help us repair nerve damage faster, and better treat illnesses related to diabetes, cancer treatments, or . The MINeRVA project will tackle this gap by mapping the cells and molecules that make up the peripheral nerves. The team, made up of experts in neuroscience, vascular biology, mechanobiology, and nanotechnology, aims to: Unravel the mechanisms by which nerves and blood vessels communicate with each other, Show how peripheral nerves sense everyday movement and blood flow, Develop new ways to send drugs directly to nerve cells.

Professor Ellie Tzima, co-Principal Investigator of the MINerVA project P “One unknowns in human biology is how nerves and blood vessels work together. We’re only starting to understand how closely they communicate to keep our body tissues healthy. We want to crack the code of nerve-blood vessel communication, and this ERC Synergy Grant provides an exceptional opportunity to do so. Our project will bring together diverse expertise and resources from across Europe to understand how these two systems interact, and what goes wrong when their connection .”

The MINerVA project is a collaboration between four Principal Investigators; Ellie Tzima (the University of Oxford), Dario Bonanomi (Hospital San Raffaele, Italy), Isabelle Brunet (INSERM; the National Institute of Health and Medical Research, France), and Tambet Teesalu (the University of Tartu, Estonia).

VePaSS

Associate Professor Vincent Cheval

Associate Professor Vincent Cheval (Department of Computer Science) will be co-leading the VePaSS project (Verification of Probabilistic Security Systems).

Digital systems like online banking, electronic voting, messaging, and cloud storage have become critical infrastructure. But these systems are increasingly under attack, with ransomware, payment fraud, and data breaches posing risks to all of society. Such systems are kept safe by security protocols – rules computers follow behind the scenes to stay secure. To ensure their robustness, these security measures are rigorously tested and subjected to formal and mathematical verification within established security models. However, currently, verifying security systems requires simplifying their probabilistic behaviours (how they use randomness to stay unpredictable to attackers).

We're using ideas from security, game theory, and symbolic computation to check that real-world security systems – like those used in industry – are actually secure.

Associate Professor Vincent Cheval, co-Principal Investigator of the VePaSS project

