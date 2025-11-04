Blazars are active galaxies powered by supermassive black holes that launch narrow, near-light-speed beams of particles and radiation towards Earth. These jets produce intense gamma-ray emission extending up to several teraelectronvolts (1 TeV = 1012/a trillion eV), which is detected by ground-based telescopes. As these TeV gamma rays propagate across intergalactic space, they scatter off the dim background light from stars, creating cascades of electron–positron pairs. The pairs should then scatter on the cosmic microwave background to generate lower-energy (GeV = 10⁹ eV) gamma rays - yet these have not been captured by gamma-ray space telescopes, such as the Fermi satellite. Up to now, the reason for this has been a mystery.

The team in the CERN Control Centre operating the Fireball experiment. Credit: Subir Sarkar.

To test these theories, the research team – a collaboration between the University of Oxford and the Science and Technology Facilities Council’s (STFC) Central Laser Facility (CLF)- used CERN’s HiRadMat (High-Radiation to Materials) facility to generate electron–positron pairs with the Super Proton Synchrotron and send them through a metre-long ambient plasma. This created a scaled laboratory analogue of a blazar-driven pair cascade propagating through intergalactic plasma. By measuring the beam profile and associated magnetic-field signatures, the researchers directly examined whether beam-plasma instabilities could disrupt the jet.

The results were striking. Contrary to expectations, the pair beam remained narrow and nearly parallel, with minimal disruption or self-generated magnetic fields. When extrapolated to astrophysical scales, this implies that beam-plasma instabilities are too weak to explain the missing GeV gamma rays — supporting the hypothesis that the intergalactic medium contains a magnetic field that is likely to be a relic of the early Universe.

Lead researcher Professor Gianluca Gregori (Department of Physics, University of Oxford) said: ‘Our study demonstrates how laboratory experiments can help bridge the gap between theory and observation, enhancing our understanding of astrophysical objects from satellite and ground-based telescopes. It also highlights the importance of collaboration between experimental facilities around the world, especially in breaking new ground in accessing increasingly extreme physical regimes.’

The Fireball experiment installed in the HiRadMat irradiation area. Credit: Gianluca Gregori.

The findings, however, bring up more questions. The early Universe is believed to have been extremely uniform and it is unclear how a magnetic field may have been seeded during this primordial phase. According to the researchers, the answer may involve new physics beyond the Standard Model. The hope is that upcoming facilities such as the Cherenkov Telescope Array Observatory (CTAO) will provide higher-resolution data to test these ideas further.

Co-investigator Professor Subir Sarkar (Department of Physics, University of Oxford) said: ‘It was a lot of fun to be part of an innovative experiment like this that adds a novel dimension to the frontier research being done at CERN – hopefully our striking result will arouse interest in the plasma (astro)physics community to the possibilities for probing fundamental cosmic questions in a terrestrial high energy physics laboratory.’

Co-investigator Dr Pablo Bilbao (Department of Physics, University of Oxford) said: ‘For a theorist, it’s extraordinary to see experiments now confirming and extending ideas that, until recently, existed only in simulations. These results show the power of combining large-scale computation with world-leading experimental facilities like CERN to probe the physics of cosmic plasmas.’

This collaborative effort involved researchers from the University of Oxford, STFC’s Central Laser Facility (RAL), CERN, the University of Rochester’s Laboratory for Laser Energetics, AWE Aldermaston, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, the Max Planck Institute for Nuclear Physics, the University of Iceland, and Instituto Superior Técnico in Lisbon.

The study ‘Suppression of pair beam instabilities in a laboratory analogue of blazar pair cascades’ has been published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).