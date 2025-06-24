The kick-off meeting outlined plans to tackle critical scientific challenges associated with using cryogenic liquid hydrogen (LH2) as fuel for gas turbines. Hydrogen is seen as pivotal for the future of sustainable aviation because it produces no carbon emissions when combusted, emitting only water.

Our vision is clear: to replace conventional aviation fuel with hydrogen, thereby making mid-range commercial flights zero carbon. This programme will lay the fundamental scientific groundwork to realise that vision. Professor Peter Ireland, Department of Engineering Science, Oxford University, who led the grant application

Oxford University will play a significant role in the programme, drawing extensively on its expertise in thermal management and materials science research through the Oxford Thermofluids Institute and Solid Mechanics and Materials Engineering Group. Oxford researchers will specifically investigate the fundamental physics of cryogenic fluid flow, including challenges related to heat transfer and the thermal management of hydrogen fuel systems.

New facilities are being developed to address the fundamental science required to predict cryogenic hydrogen flow, which will augment Oxford’s existing world-class experimental facilities and advanced measurement techniques.

Highlighting the critical need for innovation, Dr Andy Lawrence, Head of Engineering at EPSRC noted: ‘Hydrogen-powered technology represents one of the most significant opportunities for the UK's engineering sector. EPSRC is delighted to support this ground-breaking research programme, ensuring the UK remains at the forefront of global efforts to decarbonise aviation.’

Understanding hydrogen uptake and thermal stresses in engine components is critical. Our interdisciplinary approach ensures we not only develop viable technology but also ensure its longevity and safety in commercial aviation. Professor Felix Hofmann, Department of Engineering Science, Oxford University

The collaborative programme demonstrates significant commitment and strategic investment in future-ready aviation technologies, reinforcing the UK's global leadership in aerospace innovation.

The programme also benefits from substantial support and collaboration from key industry and international partners, including Rolls-Royce, Airbus, Honeywell, Zeroavia, Boeing, Parker Hannifin and the European Space Agency, amongst others. Notably, these partners provide direct contributions such as funded studentships, valuable industrial guidance, and critical testing facilities. Across the universities involved, more than 12 studentships are being supported, significantly enhancing training opportunities for future aerospace leaders.

Professor Aimee Morgans from Imperial College London emphasised the collaborative strength of the programme: ‘Combining our expertise across multiple institutions allows us to tackle complex combustion dynamics and achieve low emissions without sacrificing engine performance.’

Members of the new collaboration from Oxford University, Imperial College, Loughborough University, and King's College at the launch meeting, held at the Oxford Thermofluids Institute.