Oxford EARTH is the University tackling the critical challenges of our time through our world-leading, interdisciplinary research. Sustainable resource use is fundamental to long term prosperity, and this programme brings together expertise from across the sciences, engineering, and social sciences to pioneer innovative solutions. By fostering collaboration between academia, industry, policymakers, and communities, Oxford EARTH will help shape a more prosperous and sustainable future. Professor Jim Naismith, Head of Mathematical, Physical, Life Sciences Division

Research Director for Oxford EARTH, Professor Jon Blundy (Department of Earth Sciences), said: ‘An often overlooked aspect of the net zero energy transition is the pressure it will place on sources and supply chains of critical raw materials. This exciting new programme affords a remarkable opportunity to address this challenge from a wide variety of perspectives.’

Ultimately, the insights from the Oxford EARTH programme could help inform “the mines of the future”: sustainable and equitable operations, that have minimal environmental impact. These could include finding sources of natural hydrogen, using microbes to scavenge for metals in industrial waste, or co-recovering critical metals with geothermal energy.

Supported by £3.4 million in funding from the University of Oxford, this five-year programme will position Oxford as a global leader in this research area through collaborative efforts with a diverse range of external stakeholders. The interdisciplinary research team spans nine departments and faculties—Earth Sciences, Chemistry, Biology, Engineering, Geography, Economics, Law, Materials, and the Saïd Business School—bringing together expertise from across the University to drive a truly holistic approach to resourcing the sustainable energy transition.

Professor Harrison Steel (Department of Engineering Science) added: ‘Engineered Biological solutions will play a critical role in developing the next generation of sustainable technologies. From innovative bioremediation methods to circular economy solutions, Oxford EARTH will allow us to apply engineered biotechnologies to some of the most pressing global challenges in energy and resources.’

Dr Caitlin McElroy (School of Geography and the Environment) highlighted the programme’s interdisciplinary potential: ‘Achieving a truly sustainable resource transition requires not just technological innovation, but also a deep understanding of the environmental and societal contexts in which these resources are developed. Oxford EARTH brings together expertise in policy, social impact, and governance to ensure equitable and responsible approaches to resource use.’

I am really excited to see University support for this world-leading initiative, which will investigate sustainable resources whilst considering social and environmental responsibilities. The programme will enrich how we teach and train students and early career researchers, providing opportunities for them to generate solutions to some of society’s most pressing challenges. Professor Mike Kendall (Department of Earth Sciences), Oxford EARTH Programme Director

Oxford EARTH was developed on the premise that transitioning to a net zero energy infrastructure will require us to discover new ways of recovering raw materials, better remunerate communities that supply resources, create methods of remediating environmental impacts and develop supply chains that are resilient to geopolitical insecurity. The programme also aims to devise innovative technologies for exploration and recovery, including new players as yet not featuring in the renewable energy mix, such as naturally generated hydrogen.

These goals require a vast array of perspectives, from the diverse research community at Oxford University, as well as industrial stakeholders, policy makers, NGOs and the public. OxEARTH will act as a broker to bring these communities together, encouraging creative problem solving, via a series of forums and workshops.

The Oxford EARTH programme builds on Oxford’s strengths in this area, which include the Oxford Martin School programmes Rethinking Natural Resources, Circular Battery Economies and Future of Cooling. Oxford EARTH is allied to three other university-wide initiatives: the ZERO Institute, Oxford Net Zero and Sustainable Chemistry; together these programmes show how the University is leading net zero and energy transition research.

Key research themes for Oxford EARTH are:

Critical metals (for example, copper, lithium and rare earth elements);

Critical gases (including hydrogen and helium);

Microbial metal recovery and reuse (for example, waste recycling and biomanufacturing);

Understanding regional contexts (through an anthropological, biological and political lens);

Environmental impact (including bioremediation, waste treatment and hazards);

Building social licence (by local community empowerment and industry engagement);

Policy and regulation (including contextual understanding);

Circular economy (supply chain analysis, recycling, repurposing and community engagement).

This investment from the University through the Strategic Research Fund will create eight new academic roles across the partner departments – including four Associate Professorships – as well as developing initiatives to train the next generation of researchers working in the Earth resources sector. The programme offers a basis for strategic collaboration with industry and other stakeholders across the breadth of its remit.

The research from the programme will be featured in a special exhibition developed in collaboration with, and hosted by, the Oxford University Museum of Natural History in summer 2026.

Further information can be found on the Oxford EARTH webpages.

(Left to right) Professor Jon Blundy, Research Director Oxford EARTH; Professor Tamsin Mather, Co-Investigator of Oxford EARTH; Dr Graham Ryan, the Director of the Montserrat Volcano Observatory; Professor Mike Kendall, Programme Director, Oxford EARTH. Photograph taken at the Montserrat Volcano Observatory, looking towards the Soufrière Hills volcano.