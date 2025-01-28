A new report detailing Oxford University’s ambitious plans to support positive social, economic and environmental change in the city and county has been released.

Titled Beyond Town and Gown: Working Towards a More Inclusive Oxford, the report also showcases the many diverse ways in which the collegiate University has already been working with the community.

Through our research, hospitals, museums and parks, commitment to lifelong learning and schools’ outreach programmes, contribution to the regional economy, and collaboration with local partners, the University is committed to making a positive contribution and creating opportunities for all.

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Irene Tracey CBE, FRS, FMedSci said:

‘I am born and bred in Oxford as well as being an academic and researcher. It matters to me that my hometown university, that I have the enormous honour to lead and serve, is not only a well-recognised, global institution that changes lives and the planet for the better, but is also a positive presence to the people of Oxford city and county. 'So, strengthening Oxford University’s beneficial impact on the community is a key priority during my tenure. Strengthening Oxford University’s beneficial impact on the community is a key priority during my tenure Vice-Chancellor, Professor Irene Tracey 'We are committed to finding ways to support inclusive growth and innovation, ensuring that everyone across our community shares in the benefits of living close to one of the world’s greatest universities, just as we benefit from our relationships with them. Through our research, innovation, and world-class teaching, we are eager to collaborate with local businesses and local government to create opportunities for all. We also have extraordinary cultural and historical assets. This report explains some of the ways in which we are realising our collective vision to shape a more positive future for people across the region, nation and world.’ Oxford University Communications · Fire and Wire Episode 8: Oxford's local and global engagement

The new Laidlaw Scholars Programme has seen undergraduates offer after-school clubs across the city. Image: Ben Hoare The new Laidlaw Scholars Programme has seen undergraduates offer after-school clubs across the city. Image: Ben Hoare

Professor Alexander Betts, co-author of the report and also Professor of Forced Migration and International Affairs at Oxford, said: ‘I first came to Oxford as a student more than two decades ago. I loved it so much, I stayed on, and eventually became a professor. It’s important to me, personally and professionally, that the University has a positive impact on the city and the county. That’s why I feel immensely privileged to have been appointed as the University’s first Local and Global Engagement Officer. It’s an opportunity to creatively shape our relationships with the city, county, and the community on our doorstep.

'The University has the most extraordinary assets, in terms of its research, education, people, and facilities. I’d like everyone across the city and county to be able to share in the benefits of being a stone’s throw away from such exceptional resources. For that to happen, I know we need to do far more to be accessible and relevant to people’s daily lives. But what I have discovered, since taking on the role, is that a lot is already underway. There are some truly amazing projects built on genuine collaboration between my colleagues, including our students, and the wider community.’

A local strategy

For the first time, local engagement will be a central theme within the University’s next five-year strategy (2025-30).

In a region with significant privilege and opportunity, the University recognises there is also massive inequality and needs to be part of the solution by expanding opportunities for local people through partnerships with local government, business, and community organisations and making a positive social contribution by sharing research, teaching, people and facilities.

The University contributes significantly to the regional economy through employment, spin-out companies and attracting tourism, and is committed to finding ways to support inclusive growth ensuring residents share in these benefits. Find out more about Oxford University's economic impact.

Other priorities include: Supporting local state schools to offer greater opportunity to their students; Creating opportunities for local communities to engage in sport and cultural activities; Sharing research expertise to support evidence-based local policy and practice. Oxford University has been working with schools in the Oxford City area, with pupils taking part in a programme of interactive sport sessions and educational workshop at the University. Image: Andrew Bailey Oxford University has been working with schools in the Oxford City area, with pupils taking part in a programme of interactive sport sessions and educational workshop at the University. Image: Andrew Bailey

Education , sport and culture

Across the collegiate University, staff and students are already working to tackle educational inequality with initiatives and collaborative projects that aim to reduce barriers to educational achievement and support pathways to higher education.

One initiative is the Oxford College Twinning Project in partnership with the Oxford Hub, which is helping bridge the educational attainment gap and sees colleges paired with Oxford primary schools. The new Laidlaw Scholars Programme has seen undergraduates offer after-school clubs across the city’s primary and secondary schools, in areas from drama to debating. There are some truly amazing projects built on genuine collaboration between my colleagues, including our students, and the wider community. Professor Alexander Betts

As well as working with school children, the University is committed to doing more to open-up career opportunities for young people, including through more strategic use of apprenticeships and work experience placements.

Through our new Sport and Community Engagement Partnership, the collegiate University is sharing sports facilities and coaching capacity with schools and local sports clubs, including through a recent partnership with Oxford City Football Club.

The University wants to be more open and inclusive to the public. For example, the new Schwarzman Cultural Arts Programme is open to all and many colleges and departments support Oxford Open Doors.

The University is also committed to inviting the wider community to take part in inclusive educational and social activities as well as co-creating major events with local organisations, such as the Leys Festival and Bannister Miles.

Image: Andrew Bailey Through our new Sport and Community Engagement Partnership, the collegiate University is sharing sports facilities and coaching capacity with schools and local sports clubs. Image: Andrew Bailey Local Policy Lab, in collaboration with the County Council and Oxford Brookes, which is supporting more evidence-based public policy in areas such as health and environmental policy. Alongside this, Science Together supports community-led research in collaboration with a range of local organisations.

Oxford’s garden, libraries and museums have partnered with local organisations, charities, and health providers to help improve the health and wellbeing of the Oxfordshire community.

Citizen science programmes at Wytham Woods also provide opportunities for non-scientists of any age to participate in ecological monitoring as part of the ongoing research projects in the Woods.