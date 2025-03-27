3D artistic image of microscopic particles and bubbles.
Oxford University chemists have developed a new technique that can both break down long-lasting PFAS chemicals and recover valuable fluoride content. Image credit: PDDImage, Getty Images.
Published

Share This

HomeNewsResearchers develop innovative new method to recycle fluoride from long-lived ‘forever chemicals’

Researchers develop innovative new method to recycle fluoride from long-lived ‘forever chemicals’

InnovationMathematical, Physical and Life SciencesResearchScience

Oxford Chemistry researchers have developed a method to destroy fluorine-containing PFAS (sometimes labelled ‘forever chemicals’) while recovering their fluorine content for future use. The results have been published this week in Nature.

Two male chemists in lab coats and wearing latex gloves are in a laboratory. They each hold a circular sealing ring: one also holds a pair of tweezers. In the background is a fume hood.Dr Thomas Schlatzer and Dr Christopher Goult inspect the degraded Teflon sealing rings that started the team’s investigations into this new method for recycling PFAS chemicals. Credit: Department of Chemistry, University of Oxford.
PFAS – which stands for poly- and perfluoroalkylated substances – have been produced in large quantities for over 70 years. They are found in a wide variety of products including textiles, food packaging, non-stick cookware, and medical devices. Their unique properties come from multiple carbon-fluorine chemical bonds, a particularly strong chemical motif that also explains their resistance to degradation.

This longevity has led to PFAS sometimes being referred to as “forever chemicals”. Their persistence has resulted in widespread contamination around the world. Traces of PFAS have been found in drinking water and livestock, and have been associated with negative human health effects after chronic exposure.

This global problem urgently needs innovative technologies for the detection, recovery, and destruction of PFAS, as well as responsible pipelines to manage PFAS waste.

Now, a team of chemists at the University of Oxford and Colorado State University have shown it is possible to destroy a wide variety of these fluorine-containing PFAS chemicals while also recovering their fluorine content for reuse in industrial processes.

Our method not only eliminates waste from PFAS chemicals but also contributes to a circular fluorine chemistry by transforming persistent pollutants into valuable fluorochemicals.

Professor Véronique Gouverneur, Department of Chemistry, University of Oxford

This operationally straightforward method works by reacting PFAS samples with potassium phosphate salts in the solid state. The reactants are ground together with ball bearings, which breaks down the long-lasting PFAS chemicals and allows the researchers to extract the fluorine content from the resulting product. In the study, the recovered fluoride was then used to generate common fluorinating reagents, which worked effectively in industrial reactions.

This recovery of fluoride, for re-entry into the fluorochemical industry, goes towards enabling a circular fluorine economy. This is particularly important given that fluorspar, the mineral from which essentially all fluorochemicals are manufactured, is categorised as critical for many industrial processes by nations around the world. Furthermore, the phosphate used as an activator in the PFAS destruction process was recovered and reused, implying no detrimental impact on the phosphorus cycle.

The team’s method enables the mechanical destruction of all PFAS classes, including those commonly found in products such as non-stick coatings, electrical insulation, and industrial tubing. This means that the fluorine content from everyday waste such as Teflon tape could be recovered and used to generate important fluorine-containing chemicals, including precursors to pharmaceutical and agrochemicals such as cholesterol-lowering statin medications (Lipitor), anti-seizure agents (Rufinamide), and herbicides (Triaziflam).

A male chemist of Asian descent wearing safety glasses, latex gloves and a lab coat stands in a laboratory and holds up a sealed tube containing an indigo-coloured liquid. In the background is a fume hood.Dr Long Yang extracting the fluorine content from degraded PFAS materials (photographed in Oxford’s Chemistry Research Laboratory). Credit: Department of Chemistry, University of Oxford.
A serendipitous observation made in the course of a previous study served as a starting point for the team’s investigation. In an earlier set of experiments using a similar ball-milling method, they noticed that the PFAS-containing sealing rings of the ball-milling jars were degraded during the reaction, resulting in higher fluoride yields than expected. They concluded that their process must be breaking down the PFAS in these sealing rings and liberating fluoride. They wondered if the method may be able to break down and upcycle other examples of PFAS, and have now demonstrated that the method does indeed have broad applicability across a wide range of PFAS.

Professor Véronique Gouverneur (Department of Chemistry, University of Oxford), who led the study, said: ‘Fluoride recovery is important because our reserves of Fluorspar, essential for the manufacturing of e.g. life-saving medicines, are rapidly depleting due to extensive mining. This method not only eliminates PFAS waste but also contributes to a circular fluorine chemistry by transforming persistent pollutants into valuable fluorochemicals.’

Dr Long Yang (Department of Chemistry, University of Oxford), one of the lead authors of the study, added: ‘The mechanochemical destruction of PFAS with phosphate salts is an exciting innovation, offering a simple yet powerful solution to a long-standing environmental challenge. With this effective PFAS destruction method, we hope to shift away from the notion of PFAS as “forever chemicals”.’

The study ‘Phosphate–Enabled Mechanochemical PFAS Destruction for Fluoride Reuse’ has been published in Nature. This is accompanied by a summary research briefing: ‘Recovery of fluoride from ‘forever chemicals’ could lead to circular economy for fluorine.’
Subscribe to News

Latest

More in Oxford
View of an ornate, circular domed building situated on a lawn of green grass. Four ‘outstanding research leaders’ at Oxford awarded major European Research Council grants
A pile of various discarded plastic items including chairs, bottles, buckets and barrels. Oxford scientists launch ambitious roadmap for a circular carbon plastics economy
Several glass structures of molecules are suspended in the air: the molecules have a central atom, with four connected ones radiating outwards. Image credit: Shutterstock.Oxford chemists achieve breakthrough achievement: hazard-free production of fluorochemicals

DISCOVER MORE

ALL NEWS

You can view all news or browse by category

All news
Media coverage
BBC Science Focus: Scientists have finally found a way to destroy the dangerous 'forever chemicals' in your home