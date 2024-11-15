The primary aim of ILESLA is to cultivate researchers capable of developing innovative solutions to challenges in and at the intersection of biological and environmental sciences – from climate change and food security to infectious diseases, biodiversity declines, and sustainability. Funded by the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC) – UKRI and the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) – UKRI, ILESLA will be hosted by the University of Oxford, Oxford Brookes University, The Open University, The Pirbright Institute, Diamond Light Source, and ISIS Neutron and Muon Source.

Based at the University of Oxford’s innovative Doctoral Training Centre (DTC), students will initially undertake an in-depth programme of cohort-based, experiential learning to develop research skills including mathematics and statistics, programming, imaging, data science, and modelling biological or environmental processes. In their doctoral research students will tackle challenges across five interconnected themes:

Climate and Earth; Advancing understanding of climate and earth systems;

Biodiversity and Sustainability; Sustainable approaches to support food, feed and energy security, manufacturing, and biodiversity;

Animal and Human Health; Innovative approaches to understand and support animal and human health;

Rules of Life; Frontier science addressing fundamental questions about biological organisms and ecosystems;

Transformative Technologies; Development of tools and technologies underpinning biological and environmental research.

This £500m investment will back our vitally important higher education sector while supporting more bright students to pursue their talents and in turn deliver the life-saving drugs and clean energy alternatives of the future, that benefit all of our lives. Science and Technology Secretary, Peter Kyle

Following their initial training, students will undertake two research projects with different supervisory teams across the partnership, before deciding on their three-year doctoral project. Through the partnership, students will be connected to a community of over 500 research groups conducting world-leading research in the life and environmental sciences, besides a wider consortium of research centres, industry partners, and third-sector organisations.

This network includes organisations providing the UK’s national capabilities in synchrotron and neutron science, research into viral diseases, weather, oceanography, climate change, land and freshwater ecosystems, and imaging capabilities that range from subatomic to Earth observation.

A defining feature of ILESLA is its Open Innovation Industrial Consortium (OIIC). This consortium of 13 partners will enable students to work directly with industry partners, gaining valuable insights into how research is applied and commercialised beyond academia.

Interdisciplinarity, inclusion, and the student experience will be at the heart of ILESLA. We will create an inclusive, supportive community and an accessible training environment. Recruiting students with the greatest potential from a diverse pool of applicants will highlight the creative value that diverse thinking brings to innovation. ILESLA Director, Professor Gail Preston

ILESLA is committed to inclusivity and will host a range of initiatives aimed at recruiting and supporting students from diverse backgrounds, including mature students and those in employment. The programme is expected to admit cohorts of around sixty students each year.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Education, Professor Martin Williams said ‘By bridging academic knowledge with practical, real-world applications, ILESLA will empower students to influence policy, lead innovation, and make tangible contributions to society. With its focus on diversity, collaboration, and entrepreneurial skills, ILESLA aligns closely with both UK government and UKRI objectives, positioning the UK as a leader in life and environmental sciences research and education.’

UKRI Chief Executive, Professor Dame Ottoline Leyser, said: ‘UKRI’s investments in Doctoral Training are pivotal for the UK’s research and innovation endeavour. The awards provide funding for Universities across the UK to nurture a cadre of creative, talented people to develop their skills and knowledge, to build partnerships and networks, and to pursue the discoveries that will transform tomorrow, with diverse benefits for society and economic growth.’

The first round of applications for ILESLA will open shortly, with an application deadline of 29 January 2025. Further information will be published on the ILESLA website.