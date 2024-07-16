Oxford University partners with Oxford City F.C.

Projects will include development of a new professional football player certificate programme, facility sharing to support the needs of both organisations, and the continuation of a series of research programmes.

As part of the new partnership, both Men’s and Women’s First Team shirts will carry the iconic name of Oxford University as First Team Sponsors next season. The shirts will be available across the city and on sale at the Bodleian Library.

Academically, the football club and University have also teamed up to offer a new leadership course aimed at professional footballers. From this season, City players will be training one session a week at the University College Sports Ground. They will then move from the pitch to the classroom to study as part of a programme delivered the University.

Josh Ashby and Georgina Tayman, men and women's Oxford City F.C. captains, with Professor Alexander Betts, Local and Global Engagement Officer.

Professor Alexander Betts, Local and Global Engagement Officer at the University of Oxford, said: “It’s a wonderful way for the University to strengthen its commitment to local sport in Oxford and we believe the partnership has huge potential for positive social impact. There's a long history of collaboration and interaction; the club's White House Ground was on Brasenose College land and the fan base traditionally came from both the University and the wider community.

Both organisations are committed to opening opportunities for young people across the city, and we see sport as a great way to build bridges between the University and the wider community. Over the past year, the University has been building sport and education programmes aimed at kids across the city, and our collaboration with Oxford City FC will help take this to another level.

We’re also massively excited to build on the ways our researchers are already collaborating with the football club, from neuroscience to environmental sustainability. There are precedents of universities and elite football working successfully together and we believe there is unique potential for an Oxford-specific model of university-football collaboration”.

It’s a wonderful way for the University to strengthen its commitment to local sport in Oxford and we believe the partnership has huge potential for positive social impact. There's a long history of collaboration and interaction; the club's White House Ground was on Brasenose College land and the fan base traditionally came from both the University and the wider community. Professor Alexander Betts, Local and Global Engagement Officer

Justin Merritt, Oxford City owner said: “This is a very exciting project to be involved with, something that works on all levels and we hope benefits the club, the University and the whole city.

“Having the World’s most famous university on our kits is a terrific first step but there are so many other ways we are already working together: we have recently started a research project looking at how the club can grow and evolve in a responsible, environmentally sustainable manner, and the new education programme will be a chance for young footballers from around the world to get the best possible education while playing competitive games every week.

“We see this as a logical progression from the way we have always worked not just with the University but across the whole community of Oxford. Ignite Training supports hundreds of local footballers continue their education and are delivering apprenticeship training and leadership programmes in football clubs across the UK. Funroots are a leading organisation in Tokyo providing community football, elite academies and tournaments attracting teams across the world. Our vision continues to be built upon creating a unique football club that the city can be proud of. We aim to build community spirit, industry leading pathways, elite player performance and a global brand”