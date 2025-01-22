Young people are already adopting new ways of interacting with AI, and without a solid framework for collaboration between stakeholders, evidence-based policy on AI will lag behind, as it did for social media. Dr. Karen Mansfield, postdoctoral researcher at OII In a new paper published in The Lancet Child and Adolescent Health, the research team calls for a critical re-evaluation of how researchers study the impact of internet-based technologies on youth mental health, and outlines where future AI studies can learn from the pitfalls of social media research.

The researchers’ recommendations are based on a critical appraisal of current shortcomings in the research on how digital technologies’ impact the mental health of young people, alongside an in-depth analysis of the challenges underlying those shortcomings. Existing limitations include inconsistent findings and a lack of longitudinal, causal studies.

Dr Karen Mansfield Dr. Karen Mansfield, the lead author and a postdoctoral researcher at OII, stated: ‘Research on the effects of AI, as well as evidence for policymakers and advice for caregivers, must learn from the issues that have faced social media research. Young people are already adopting new ways of interacting with AI, and without a solid framework for collaboration between stakeholders, evidence-based policy on AI will lag behind, as it did for social media.’

The researchers emphasise the risk of repeating past mistakes, the impact of social media is often interpreted as one isolated causal factor for poor youth mental health. This neglects the diverse ways in which social media is used and the various contextual factors influencing both technology use and mental health.

To avoid similar pitfalls with AI research, the authors advocate for studies that do not inherently problematise AI, employ causal research designs, and prioritise examining the most pertinent exposures and outcomes.

Professor Andrew Przybylski, a contributing author and OII Professor of Human Behaviour and Technology, added: ‘We are calling for a collaborative evidence-based framework that will hold big tech firms accountable in a proactive, incremental, and informative way. Without building on past lessons, in ten years we could be back to square one, viewing the place of AI in much the same way we feel helpless about social media and smartphones. We have to take active steps now so that AI can be safe and beneficial for children and adolescents.’

The researchers conclude that as AI continues to evolve and become more embedded in the lives of young people, it is imperative to develop and implement a robust framework for studying its effects.

Such an approach will enable the creation of evidence-based policies and regulations that ensure AI technologies are integrated into online platforms in ways that are safe and beneficial for the mental health and well-being of children and adolescents.