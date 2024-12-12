The AI in Education at Oxford University (AIEOU) is an interdisciplinary research hub supporting the diverse needs of the global educational landscape through collaboration and knowledge exchange.

Working across the four pillars of design, regulation, implementation and impact, the hub is being led by Dr Sara Ratner (Department of Education), Professor Elizabeth Wonnacott (Department of Education) and Professor Rebecca Williams (Faculty of Law).

Dr Sara Ratner, Research Officer in the Department of Education at the University of Oxford said: ‘The launch of the AIEOU hub is incredibly exciting, not only for our Department but for anyone committed to providing quality education for all.’

The hub intends to place the learner and their needs at the forefront as the team explore the potential that AI technologies can offer education. ‘Our goal is to establish a dynamic community of practice that will challenge and help positively shape AI in Education’, she adds.

To have a fully rounded view of AI in Education, the hub has already established a large group of members from education, technology, industry, charitable organisations, foundations and, of course, teachers and students.

Thanks to funding from the Social Sciences Division at the University of Oxford, the project will run from now until June 2026.

‘We want to support educators and learners across the world to access reliable research on AI in Education best practice’, Dr Ratner stated. ‘This area of work is incredibly timely and vital to the current landscape of education – hopefully the hub is just the start.’

Find out more about the project on the AIEOU website.