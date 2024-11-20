Professor Michael Wooldridge. Photo credit: Paul Wilkinson Photography.

Professor Michael Wooldridge (Department of Computer Science), a leading researcher in artificial intelligence (AI), has been appointed as the inaugural Ashall Professor. He said: ‘I could never have imagined being the recipient of such an honour – to be the first holder of a unique academic position. I am delighted, humbled, and profoundly grateful.’

As a recipient of the UKRI’s Turing AI World Leading Researcher Fellowship, the British Computer Society’s Lovelace Medal, the Patrick Henry Winston Outstanding Educator Award for AI, and the Distinguished Service Award from the European Association for AI, Professor Wooldridge brings considerable expertise to the role. He has been an AI researcher for more than 30 years and has published more than 450 scientific articles on the subject, besides nine books.

This is an extraordinary time for AI – understanding the foundational theory of AI systems is one of the most important challenges in science today, and the establishment of this chair simply could not be more timely. Professor Michael Wooldridge, Department of Computer Science

The establishment of this chair comes at a crucial time in AI development, as the field continues to advance rapidly and impact every sector of society. Professor Jim Naismith, Head of the MPLS Division at Oxford, emphasised the significance of the endowment: ‘We are very grateful to the Ashalls; their vision and commitment to advancing human knowledge is inspiring. Their gift ensures that Oxford continues to attract, nurture, and retain the best minds in science and technology for the benefit of society.’

This gift builds on the Ashalls’ significant support for Oxford, following their donation in 2022 to establish the Ashall Professorship in Infection and Immunity, currently held by Professor Sir Andrew Pollard in the Medical Sciences Division. ‘The generosity of the Ashalls empowers us to push forward with ambitious research that can directly impact global health,’ noted Professor Pollard, one of the leading researchers in the development of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine. ‘Their continued support is not just funding – it’s a partnership that enhances our ability to innovate and educate in ways that matter most in these challenging times.’

Michael Ashall explained his motivation for supporting the University: ‘I’ve always believed in the transformative power of education and research. Supporting Oxford’s drive towards revolutionary discoveries in AI and medicine is not just an investment in knowledge but a contribution to the well-being of future generations. Seeing the University’s commitment to applying science for global benefit, much like the success of Oxford’s vaccine development, inspired us to be part of this enduring legacy.’

Professor Wooldridge’s appointment will further enhance Oxford’s leading position in AI research and education. His recent delivery of the 2023 Royal Institution Christmas Lectures and authorship of popular science books on AI, including ‘The Road to Conscious Machines’ and ‘A Brief History of Artificial Intelligence: What It Is, Where We Are, and Where We Are Going’, are examples of his work making AI accessible and understandable to wider audiences.

The creation of this endowed chair continues Oxford’s centuries-old tradition of permanent professorships, ensuring that the study and development of AI at Oxford will continue to thrive and evolve for generations to come, cementing an extraordinary legacy of learning and discovery.