At the heart of the season is a series of five symposium days, each exploring one of five themes: Sleep, Perception, Health, Flourishing, and the Planet. Including talks, panel conversations, workshops, and creative activities, the free events will bring together University of Oxford academics, world-leading specialists, and artists to explore concepts including planetary consciousness, human flourishing, the link between creativity and health, what happens when we sleep, and how we all perceive the world differently.

Following sell-out runs in New York, Sydney and Cannes, Oxford will host the UK premiere of Evolver, an immersive VR experience created by the award-winning Marshmallow Laser Feast, from 25 October to 14 November. Evolver’s unique journey unfolds with narration from Cate Blanchett alongside opening music from musician and producer Jon Hopkins. The score also features music by Oxford's Jonny Greenwood.

A 90-minute cinematic presentation of Max Richter's SLEEP, which has become a modern musical phenomenon, will be followed by an exclusive conversation with Max. Audiences are invited to 'come as you are'—whether in pyjamas or their favourite comfy clothes.

World renowned British photographer Tim Flach presents the compelling exhibition More Than Human, featuring a series of striking animal portraits exploring the profound link between animal and human consciousness.

To close the season on 29 November, one of the nation's favourite poets, Lemn Sissay OBE, will perform excerpts from his Sunday Times bestselling memoir My Name is Why which documents his experiences of growing up in the care system. This moving, frank, and timely performance meditates on a life spent asking questions and the redemptive power of creativity.

Other highlights include:

A 21st Century Tea Dance hosted by the Olivier Award-winning Kit Green. Renowned for their work in comedy and theatre and exploring themes of ageing and care, this event promises lively interactions and delightful social moments with tea, dancing, and cake.

After six sold-out shows worldwide and numerous festival appearances, the Museum of Consciousness returns to its home at Oxford University. Local and international artists and performers will combine to alter states of consciousness through the power of sound alone.

Appearing alongside the dinosaurs and beautiful setting of Oxford’s Museum of Natural History, award winning spoken word collective Hot Poets will perform their show Poetry, Science and Saving the World. Their poetry, partnerships, and storytelling power have supported diplomatic sign-off for a major re-greening project in Egypt, helped fund a new forest in Kenya, and co-funded a UK regenerative farming project.

Sagacity: Periodic Table of Emotions, part of Oxford's Christmas Lights Festival, invites audiences to interact with a colourful installation to measure the city's mood.

Professor Erica Charters, Academic Lead, Medical Humanities Network, University of Oxford, said: 'The Medical Humanities Network at the University of Oxford are delighted to partner with the Cultural Programme on the Adventures in Consciousness Season, which draws on medical humanities to showcase an exhilarating range of events on the theme of consciousness, capturing the intellectual diversity required to tackle this topic, cutting across the sciences, technology, the humanities, and the creative arts.'

Josie Bamford, Executive Producer of the Cultural Programme, commented: 'We’re so excited to present the Adventures in Consciousness season – a programme of incredible artists and creatives coming together with world leading thinkers to explore Consciousness through a range of lenses including sleep, health, flourishing, perception and the planet. The broad programme offers something for everyone from the world’s best immersive installations, to exhibitions, walks, talks, meditation and live performance. Come and join us and reflect on what it means to be part of a Conscious Planet.'

To find out more about the Adventures in Consciousness season and to purchase tickets for events on the Cultural Programme website.