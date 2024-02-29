The day is made up of three events highlighting women's accomplishments and perspectives from the music industry and will include exclusive access to accomplished industry professionals, music makers and academics and practical workshops exploring the challenges and opportunities in the industry today.

'Women in Music is an opportunity to celebrate all the incredible women and gender minorities who work in the music industry. We have brought together an extraordinary, international line up of women leading the way in the industry for a packed day celebrate, perform, debate and share advice for the next generation of music producers, songwriters and performers. Whether you’re a budding songwriter, an artist or just keen to be part of this amazing day there will be something for you.' Josie Bamford, Executive Producer and Head of Audiences for the Humanities Cultural Programme at the University of Oxford.

'Women Leading the Way' will feature an expert panel discussion with Apple’s Elena Segal, Glastonbury's Emily Eavis, and Music Week’s 2023 International Woman of the Year, Reservoirs Golnar Khosrowshahi, who will discuss challenges and opportunities facing women. 'Future Hitmakers Masterclass', organised by Girls I Rate, will have successful women songwriters and producers like Carla Marie Williams MBE, Katie Melua, Miranda Cooper and JinJin, offering advice to aspiring creators and reflecting on rising through a male-dominated space. Finally, 'For You' will bring together diverse musicians to perform, including members of the YWMP's Team Drum and London's F-Choir, celebrating gender minorities and cultural heritage within music.

This day is part of a rich programme of research and events leading up to the launch of The Schwarzman Centre — a dynamic hub dedicated to the humanities where world-leading research will take place alongside arts and cultural activities. The centre will transform the way Oxford teaches, researches, and shares the humanities with the world, and is due to open in 2025.

This is a significant moment for culture in Oxford and the cultural programme is committed to ensuring everyone, from all backgrounds, can participate in the joy and power of the arts.

Currently, women remain underrepresented in many areas of the music creation process, as highlighted in the recent House of Commons Committee report on Misogyny in Music. Women, trans and non-binary producers make up less than 3% of the industry, and for those whose identities intersect several protected characteristics, the figures are even lower. The Oxford Cultural Programme hopes the event will inspire positive change and encourage everyone to 'Come as you are.'

For more information about the event and to book tickets, visit the Oxford Cultural Programme website here.